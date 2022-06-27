Milford Arts Council's Waterscapes Exhibition Opens This Week at the Firehouse Gallery

The Milford Arts Council has announced their final exhibit at the Firehouse Gallery for the 21-22 season. This was a juried exhibit and artists were welcome to create and present their interpretation in 2 or 3-dimensions, as representational or abstract form, in multimedia, traditional 2-dimensional materials, or sculpture.



Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "Our tagline for this exhibit has been with 17 miles of shoreline, water is a large component to what makes Milford a magical place to visit and to live. Many of the artists being local to Milford have used the AMilford shoreline as their inspiration, but there are some who have not as well. Each artist has their own unique style to show what the water means to them. For me water brings me a sense of peace and calm, if I were an artist I would want my art to represent that, so I know the pieces that I feel evoke those emotions in me will be the ones I will personally be drawn to."



In between exhibits, the Firehouse Gallery is available to artists for rent as a private or small group exhibit or pop-up shop. Details are provided on the website under "Rent This Space".



The waterscapes exhibit is free and open to the public for viewing during normal gallery hours Saturday and Sunday 12p-4pm. The gallery will run from July 9th - July 17th. We will have a public opening reception on Thursday, July 7th from 6p-8pm. The gallery is located at The 81 Naugatuck Ave Milford, CT 06460.



Our visual arts committee is actively looking for new members to take on leadership roles, if this is something of interest to you please email info@milfordarts.org for more information.

