Met Opera Encore in HD's FALSTAFF Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse

An Encore in HD screening will take place on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 6pm.

Mar. 31, 2023  

On the big screen of the Ridgefield Playhouse from The Met Opera's 2022-2023 season comes Verdi's glorious Shakespearean comedy, Falfstaff. An Encore in HD screening will take place on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 6pm.

A deeply human comedy full of humor and genuine emotion, the story is an amalgamation of scenes from Shakespeare, primarily drawn from the comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor. It features a brilliant ensemble cast in Robert Carsen's celebrated staging. Baritone Michael Volle sings his first Verdi role at the Met as the caddish knight Falstaff, gleefully tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance. Reuniting after their acclaimed turns in the production's 2019 run are soprano Ailyn Peěrez as Alice Ford, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano as Meg Page, and contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux as Mistress Quickly. Soprano Hera Hyesang Park and tenor Bogdan Volkov are the young couple Nannetta and Fenton, and Maestro Daniele Rustioni conducts. Don't miss this encore presentation on the big screen of the Playhouse!

Coming up next from The Met Opera season on the screen of the Playhouse is Champion from Grammy Award Winner Terence Blanchard. The Live In HD screening will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1pm. Six-time Grammy Award-winning composer Terence Blanchard brings his first opera to the Met after his Fire Shut Up in My Bones triumphantly premiered with the company to universal acclaim in 2021. Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green is the young boxer Emile Griffith, who rises from obscurity to become a world champion, and bass-baritone Eric Owens portrays Griffith's older self, haunted by the ghosts of his past. Soprano Latonia Moore is Emelda Griffith, the boxer's estranged mother, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe is the bar owner Kathy Hagan. Yannick Neězet-Seěguin takes the podium for Blanchard's second Met premiere, also reuniting the director-and-choreographer team of James Robinson and Camille A. Brown.

The Met Opera is presented at the Ridgefield Playhouse as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series, with underwriting by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin, and with support from Whistle Stop Bakery. Discount tickets are available to members, seniors, and AAA members, with free tickets for all students 18 & under!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($25, Members & Seniors $20, Students $15, Children 18 & under FREE), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.




