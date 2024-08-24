Madison Lyric Stage to Present ALL THAT JAZZ: THE MUSIC OF KANDER & EBB in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Madison Lyric Stage, a professional non-profit theater company, will present All That Jazz: The Music of Kander & Ebb, September 20-22, featuring the unforgettable music of the legendary songwriting duo.

With songs from their greatest hit musicals, including Cabaret, Chicago, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, The Rink, The Visit, Zorba and more, this celebration of the songbook of John Kander and Fred Ebb features a combo orchestra and a cast of 11.

This concert revue honoring the multi-Tony award- and Grammy award-winning team, includes a catalogue of songs from their many landmark theatrical productions, along with tunes from their scores for films, including Funny Lady and New York, New York.

Kander & Ebb's collaboration spanned more than four decades, producing a treasure trove of songs, including All That Jazz, Cabaret, Maybe This Time, New York, New York and more that have become an indelible part of American musical theater.

"We are excited to pay tribute to Kander and Ebb, whose work has had a profound impact on musical theater," said Marc Deaton, artistic director of Madison Lyric Stage. "This event is a celebration of their incredible legacy, and we invite everyone to join us for an evening of spectacular performances."

The concert is directed by Marc Deaton, with musical direction by Nathaniel Baker and choreography by Spencer Reese.

Tickets are $55 and are available at madisonlyricstage.org. Performance times are Friday at 7:00 pm, Saturday at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm and Sunday at 4:00 pm at the historic Deacon John Grave House, located at 581 Boston Post Road in Madison.

About Madison Lyric Stage

Madison Lyric Stage is an award-winning, professional non-Equity theater company serving the Connecticut shoreline. Its mission is to expand participation in the arts by presenting accessible, inclusive and affordable opera, musical theater and drama.

Madison Lyric Stage is supported in part by generous gifts from The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, The Madison Foundation, and the Madison Rotary Foundation, along with support from the Connecticut Office of the Arts, which also receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

For more information about Madison Lyric Stage, visit madisonlyricstage.org.

