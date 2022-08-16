Madison Lyric Stage Presents Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Next Month

Madison Lyric Stage will present Edward Albee's dark comedy Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? inside their brand-new tent on the grounds of Madison's Deacon John Grave House, September 16-25. Marc Deaton directs.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is Edward Albee's masterpiece, examining the complexities of the marriage of a middle-aged couple, Martha and George. Late one evening, after a university faculty party, they receive an unwitting younger couple, Nick and Honey, as guests for drinks, and use them to fuel anguish and emotional pain toward each other through a harrowing night. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? won the Tony Award for Best Play and is also an Oscar-winning film.

"Martha and George are indelible theatrical characters, who engage in a searing night of dangerous fun and games with their unwitting guests," said Marc Deaton, artistic director of Madison Lyric Stage. "By the evening's end, a stunning, almost unbearable revelation provides a climax that has shocked audiences for years. Still, I would ultimately describe the play as a love story."

John Johmann and Susan Kulp star as George and Martha. Johmann is known for his Madison Lyric Stage appearances, including Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, Che in Evita and Bobby in Company. Last year, he headlined MLS's well-regarded production of the play The Boys in the Band. Susan Kulp is a company member of New Haven Theater Company, and recently starred in their May production of Annapurna. She has performed in starring roles with regional theater companies throughout Connecticut.

They are joined by Josh Karam as Nick and Caroline Fairweather as Honey. Karam is a recent graduate of Connecticut's Hartt School of Music and has performed and directed regionally. Fairweather is a recent graduate of Williams College and has performed with various theaters throughout the Berkshires region.

Tickets are $55 and can be purchased by visiting madisonlyricstage.org or by calling 203-215-6329. The Deacon John Grave House is located at 581 Boston Post Road in Madison.

While Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? concludes the Madison Lyric Stage 2022 mainstage season, studio series performances will continue October 22-23 with Marc Deaton's solo evening Lost in the Stars - An Intimate Evening of Music by Kurt Weill. Call 203-215-6329 for details.

Madison Lyric Stage is an award-winning, non-profit arts collective serving the Connecticut shoreline. Its mission is to expand participation in the arts by presenting accessible, inclusive and affordable professional-quality opera, musical theater and drama.

For more information about Madison Lyric Stage, visit madisonlyricstage.org.