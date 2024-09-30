 Madison Lyric Stage Hosts Halloween Celebration Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Madison Lyric Stage, a professional non-profit theater company, invites guests to a festive and fun musical Halloween Celebration, featuring The Shoreline Jazz Quintet, on Saturday, October 26 at 6:00 p.m. The party promises to be a spooky and spectacular evening of music, food, drink and dancing.

Party-goers can expect a three-course buffet inspired by the autumn harvest, dancing to the sounds of the band, and musical selections by some of Madison Lyric Stage favorites. Featured songs will include When October Goes, Autum Leaves, Autumn in New York, September Song and more. Costumes are highly encouraged.

“Before our tent comes down for the season on November 1, we thought it would be fun to transform the tent into a supper club – and how better to close out our fabulous 2024 season than with a Halloween bash,” said Marc Deaton, artistic director of Madison Lyric Stage. “We’re going to have great food, great entertainment, and the chance for guests to dance up on the MLS stage. Throw in some fun costumes – and you’ve got a fantastic evening!”

The party will be held inside Madison Lyric Stage’s fully-heated theater tent, on the grounds of the Deacon John Grave House, located at 581 Boston Post Road in Madison.





Comments