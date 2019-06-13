Long Wharf Theatre Welcomes The New Musical, SPINNINGÂ To Stage Ii

Long Wharf Theatre will present Spinning, a new musical written by Mary Ann Frank, directed by Douglas Moser with musical direction by Andrew Levine.

The special presentation will have five performances: Wednesday, June 19 at 7 PM, Thursday; Friday, and Saturday, June 20, 21, 22 at 8 PM; and Sunday, June 23 at 2 PM, in Long Wharf Theatre's Stage II. Tickets range from $30-$50, and may be purchased online at longwharf.org, over the phone by calling 203.787.4282 or in person at Long Wharf Theatre, located at 222 Sargent Drive, New Haven, CT 06511.

Singing is, bar none, the best antidepressant around, at least according to Mary Ann Frank. And she should know- in addition to being a professional actress, singer and writer, she has also been a clinical psychologist in private practice for 30 years. So when she set out in 2014 to write a cabaret about the ordinary absurdities of a long marriage to Yale neuroscientist Dr. Ralph Hoffman, the challenges of family life, and the uncertainty of the empty nest, singing sat at the hopeful, humorous, loving heart of the story. Even when the story became one she never intended to tell, even when her world started Spinning.

"Mary Ann Frank is a force of nature and gifted performer who has created, in Spinning, a beautifully theatrical, painfully personal, and lyrically inspiring journey in that she shares with such generosity, wit, and musical talent that the audience is left-as she is-transformed by the experience and filled with the wonder of life and love." says Rebecca Goodheart, Producing Artistic Director of the Elm Shakespeare Company, with which Mary Ann has performed numerous times.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You