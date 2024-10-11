Lineup Set For Fifth Annual Black Trans Women At The Center: A New Play Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The five selected playwrights have been announced for Black Trans Women at the Center: a New Play Festival. The digital festival, now in its fifth year and the first with cross-theater partnerships, is led by Long Wharf Theatre Artistic Ensemble member Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi and Long Wharf Theatre Project Manager Joey Reyes.

This new work festival supports the development of short plays by five Black trans artists and places their voices at the forefront of the theatrical landscape. The festival, which features a staged streaming of Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi's new work Shape Shifter, will premiere on November 18 and be available to stream for free for three days.

“This year's cohort includes multi-hyphenate artists who are just as dedicated to their creative craft as they are to centering and celebrating community,” said Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi, Artistic Ensemble Member at Long Wharf Theatre. “It's a privilege and a joy to support their process, honor these powerful stories both new and revisited and share in their vision of a more equitable, affirming and transformative future.”

“I'm constantly inspired by the work of these artists and the opportunities for connection and creativity that Black Trans Women at the Center offers,” said Joey Reyes, Project Manager at Black Trans Women at the Center. “It's an honor to present these works alongside partners on a national scale this year, as we emphasize the importance of centering these stories and creating a more inclusive future for American theatre.”

The selected playwrights and works include:

Enemy In The Water

By Venus Kii Thomas

About Face Theatre

Things Unknown

By Dezi Bing

National Queer Theater

Poly Pockets

By Morticia Antoinette Godiva

About Face Theatre

This Whiskey and Me

By MJ Rawls

Portland Center Stage

Content warning: Addiction, adult language

Sali At Work

By Marcela Michelle

National Queer Theater

Desperately Seeking Faith

By Elisawon Etidorhpa

Portland Center Stage

Content warning: Death

Crowned Jewelz

By Javon Q. Minter

The Theater Offensive

Content warning: Adult language

The full schedule, registration and streaming options for the festival can be found at longwharf.org/shows-events/5th-black-trans-women-at-the-center/.

