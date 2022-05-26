Legacy Theatre To Open Its Second Mainstage Present DEATHTRAP A Thriller By Ira Levin

The team at The Legacy Theatre, Branford's own regional, professional theatre on the shoreline, is incredibly excited to open their second Mainstage Production of the 2022 season! "Deathtrap," a show described by "Cue Magazine" as "two-thirds a thriller and one-third a devilishly clever comedy," will play Thursdays through Saturdays at the theatre from June 2-June18.

"Deathtrap" follows the story of Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, who, comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college-a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Sidney's plan, devised with his wife's help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it? "Deathtrap" provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment.

Mark Zeisler takes the helm as the Director of the production, with Richard Squeri handling Combat and Intimacy. Zeisler's credits include direction of "American Buffalo" for Elm Shakespeare, and numerous acting credits including "A View from the Bridge," "Brooklyn Boy," and "The Big Knife," all on Broadway. "Deathtrap" is set to star Philip Callen* and Mariah Sage* in the roles of Sidney and Myra Bruhl, respectively, with Mary Ann Frank, Josiah Rowe, and Bryce Smith rounding out the cast (* Members of Actors Equity Association).

Don't miss out on this classic thriller - tickets can be bought online at Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. Tickets can also be purchased in-person or via phone at the Box Office during open hours, which can be found in the footer of Legacy's website. The Box Office can be reached at (203) 315-1901. Tickets to the production are $35-$60. Please be advised that this production is not suitable for children under 15 and includes adult language, blank firearm use, and violence.

The Legacy Theatre is in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT. In keeping with Connecticut Safety Guidelines, masks are required for non-vaccinated patrons when in the building and are also strongly recommended for those who have been vaccinated, though not required. Legacy Theatre has a state-of-the-art air filtration system, and the theatre is cleaned and sanitized after every performance.