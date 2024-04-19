EVERLY Enters Final Week of Performances at Ivoryton Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Everly: The Music of the Everly Brothers has enterted its final week of performances at Ivoryton Playhouse. Only a few opportunities are left to catch what critic Kiersten Bjork calls ‘a charming evening of music featuring first-rate performers.’

Remaining Performance Schedule:

Friday, April 19th, 2024 – 8 pm

Saturday, April 20th, 2024 – 2 pm and 8 pm

Sunday, April 21st – 2 pm

Wednesday, April 24th – 2 pm

Thursday, April 25th – 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Friday, April 26th – 8 pm

Saturday, April 27th – 8 pm

Sunday, April 28th – 2 pm

Ivoryton Playhouse is the perfect intimate setting to enjoy this musical journey. Everly features tons of unforgettable songs: "All I Have to Do is Dream," “Bye Bye, Love, "Wake Up Little Susie," and dozens more. From the Everly Brothers’ most recognizable hits to some of their deepest tracks, audiences will be thrilled by this celebration of iconic music that has stood the test of time.

Eric Anthony* and Ben Hope*, the talented duo who created and star in the show, are described as ‘engaging, personable, and fabulous musicians’ by Stuart Brown of the Connecticut Critics Circle. More reviews can be found on the Connecticut Critics Circle website: ctcritics.org.

(*denotes an actor appearing in connection with the Actors Equity Association.)

Already extended by popular demand, Everly: The Music of the Everly Brothers is the perfect way to kick off the Ivoryton 2024 season! Tickets continue to sell fast, so don't wait. Head to the Ivoryton Playhouse website or call the box office to reserve seats. Make new memories while celebrating the nostalgia of the timeless music of the Everly Brothers.

Tickets are $60 for adults, $55 for seniors, and $25 for students. Tickets are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please contact the box office.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.

Photo credit: Jonathan Steele