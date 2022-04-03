Legacy Theatre Announces Season and Offers Ticket Packages

If you are looking to see everything Legacy Theatre has to offer in the 2022 season, make sure to grab a season subscription to see more shows for less.

Legacy Theatre's 2022 season is full to the brim with exciting performances that are already selling fast! One way to make the most of the 2022 offerings is to take advantage of this year's subscription packages. The 2022 season features subscriptions for Legacy's Mainstage Series, Family Series, and Jana and Tom Shea Broadway Concert Series. Each subscription provides patrons with one ticket to each of the shows included in that series.

The 2022 Mainstage Series Subscription will include I Do! I Do!, Deathtrap, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play. For $180 per package, the Mainstage Subscription has it all - classic stories in new forms, delightfully intimate and nostalgic musicals, and even a comedy thriller that is bound to keep you on edge of your seat!

The 2022 Family Series Subscription includes one ticket to The Tales of Custard the Dragon, I Love Tacos!, Windywoo and Her Naughty, Naughty Pets (Concert Version), and A Silly Dilly Concert. This package only costs $50 for tickets to all four shows. The Family Series is sure to be a delight for younger children and their families, offering fun, laughs, and lessons perfect for kids.

Finally, the 2022 Jana and Tom Shea Broadway Concert Series Subscription includes concerts from Broadway stars Ali Ewoldt (Phantom of the Opera, LES MISERABLES), Eric Santagata (Prince of Broadway, Bullets Over Broadway), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations!, The Lion King), Kathryn Allison (Company, Wicked), Katie Rose Clarke (The Light in the Piazza, Wicked), and Eric Anthony Lopez (Phantom of the Opera, Carmen). The package is priced at $270, which is a steal for the shows included! This series includes the return of Branford native Eric Santagata, the local favorite who delighted audiences back in 2021 and is sure to be a hit in his return to the Legacy stage!

Subscriptions are available for purchase on Legacy's website and through the box office at (203) 315-1901. Patrons can purchase subscriptions in advance and then select seats and performance dates when they are ready. Please note, a subscription holder is only entitled to one ticket per performance included in the package - if you are looking to get multiple tickets for a show through your subscription, you must have multiple subscriptions.

Don't miss your chance to take advantage of these fantastic opportunities this year at Legacy Theatre. With performances for all ages, there truly is something for everyone! For more information and to purchase subscriptions, memberships, and tickets, please visit legacytheatrect.org/. Please email Info@LegacyTheatreCT.org with any questions, or call (203) 315-1901.

Tickets for Legacy's 2022 season are also on sale now at LegacyTheatreCT.org or through the Box Office at (203) 315-1901. Naming opportunities and sponsorships are still available, please email Gina@LegacyTheatreCT.org for more information. @LegacyTheatreCT