LeAnn Rimes Comes to the Warner Theatre

The Warner Theatre has announced that international multi-platinum-selling artist and Grammy Award-winning songwriter LeAnn Rimes will perform for one night only in the Oneglia Auditorium on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 7:30 PM.

With a career spanning several decades, LeAnn Rimes has captivated audiences worldwide with her powerful voice and unforgettable hits. The youngest artist to win a Grammy®, Rimes has sold over 48 million units globally, received 2 Grammy® Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, 3 Academy of Country Music Awards, and many more accolades.

Beyond music, Rimes has made her mark in television, film, and mental health advocacy. From winning FOX’s The Masked Singer to hosting her acclaimed podcast Wholly Human, she continues to inspire and uplift audiences across the globe.

LeAnn Rimes will perform timeless classics like the record-breaking ballad “How Do I Live”, Billboard’s Hot 100 all-time #1 hit by a female artist, and the globally beloved “Can’t Fight the Moonlight”, which reached #1 in 11 countries.

