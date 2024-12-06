LOW LILY'S SOLSTICE CELEBRATION Announced At Middlebury Town Hall Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning folk and roots band Low Lily will celebrate the Winter Solstice with an evening of beautiful wintry, seasonal songs and high octane fiddle tunes at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury, VT. The show will take place on Friday, December 20th at 7:00 PM as part of the Theater's winter series.

Low Lily's annual Winter Solstice show features original and traditional songs and covers which capture the beauty, coziness, and challenges of the darkest time of year. These songs are interspersed with energetic instrumentals on fiddle, mandolin and guitar, guaranteed to warm the audience from the inside out.

With the release of their new record ‘Angels in the Wreckage' (2023, produced by Dirk Powell), Low Lily brought their infectious sound to a new level. With the energy of fiddle music, the introspective quality of contemporary folk, the precision of bluegrass, and the drive of Americana, the members of Low Lily (Liz Simmons, Flynn Cohen, and Natalie Padilla) combine their individual talents into one stunning soundscape.

Low Lily has shared their Signature Sound with enthusiastic audiences throughout North America and the UK, garnering two #1 songs on international folk radio and two Independent Music Award wins. In 2018, the band released a full-length album with 2X award-winning title track “10,000 Days Like These”, and their original song “Hope Lingers On”, which has been sung by choirs around the world as an anthem for peace and justice.

Low Lily's music spans the genres of folk, Americana, bluegrass, and Celtic, drawing from the deep well of American roots music while maintaining a fresh and original voice.www.lowlily.com

Comments