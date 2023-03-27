LATE NITE CATECHISM Comes To Warner Theatre, June 11

The Warner Theatre will welcome LATE NITE CATECHISM to the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre on Sunday, June 11 at 3 pm! Tickets go on sale to Warner Supporters Tuesday, March 28 at 10 am, and to the general public Friday, March 31 at 10 am.

Late Nite Catechism is an uproariously funny play that takes the audience back to their youth. The irrepressible Sister teaches class to a roomful of "students." Throughout the course of the class the benevolent instructor rewards the "students" for correct answers with glow-in-the-dark rosaries and other nifty prizes.

Naughty students may well find themselves on stage sitting in a corner reflecting their actions. However, even the most reluctant "students" will be clamoring to get into this Sister's class. The New York Times calls Late Nite Catechism "interactive theater at its best and full of laughs!"

For more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.