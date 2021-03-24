Kevin Bacon & Michael Bacon, John-Andrew Morrison and More Announced for Hartford Stage's Virtual Gala

Hartford Stage announced today the complete lineup for the Tony Award-winning company's Virtual Gala. The streaming event, set to premiere on Saturday, April 10 at 8pm EDT, will be hosted by Hartford Stage favorite John-Andrew Morrison (A Christmas Carol) and will feature an exclusive 30-minute concert by Americana duo The Bacon Brothers (Michael and Kevin Bacon), a Breakdancing Shakespeare performance, and a special performance by Hartford's own Duo Laroo/Byrd (trumpeter Saskia Laroo with keyboardist and vocalist Warren Byrd).The hour-long gala will be available to stream through April 17.

The Virtual Gala will also honor the Hartford Public Library with inaugural Inspiration Award, which will be presented to the Hartford Public Library in recognition of the support and influence the HPL has provided in their exceptional community partnership with the theatre company. Another highlight will be an exciting virtual auction, which will open that evening for bidding and remain open for bids through April 17. A sampling of auction items include an electric ukulele autographed by the Bacon Brothers, a Berkshire lake house getaway, and a gorgeous set of Russian nesting dolls autographed by Christy Altomare, star of the Hartford Stage and Broadway hit musical Anastasia.With or without a gala ticket, anyone will have access to the virtual auction of over 60 items ranging from Broadway memorabilia to weekend getaways, and everything in between.

All gala ticket and auction revenue will count toward Hartford Stage's current $1,000,000 Matching Challenge. Every dollar received in gala ticket purchases, donations, or winning auction bids will be matched dollar for dollar up to $1M by a coalition of nine generous donors. In 2020, Hartford Stage announced its Raise the Curtain campaign with a goal of $6M to sustain the theatre through the pandemic and allow for a return to live productions in Fall 2021 as public health and safety allows. To date, the Raise the Curtain Campaign has raised $4M with the Matching Challenge announced in January 2021 in place to raise the remaining $2M. To date, the $1M Matching Challenge has seen exceptional response and has already surpassed the half-way mark.

Managing Director Cynthia Rider states, "We are immensely heartened by the number of individuals, businesses and foundations that have demonstrated their belief that Hartford Stage is a necessary part of Hartford's cultural community and The National Theatre landscape. We know how hard hit everyone has been during the pandemic, but people have been incredibly generous thus far. Our Virtual Gala help us move closer to our goal of making the $1 million matching gift, which will ensure that we can welcome back the artists, staff, and, most importantly, the community we have served for over fifty years."

A limited number of $300 tickets for the Virtual Gala remain, which includes a special Celebrate Hartford gift bag of locally-sourced goodies and access to a pre-show virtual cocktail party. Concert-only streaming tickets are $35 with the one-hour program accessible April 10 through April 17. Patrons who are unable to join the party, but would still like to support Hartford Stage, are welcome to make a contribution of any size with all funds raised counting toward the $1M Matching Challenge. For information, tickets or contributions, visit HartfordStage.org/Gala.

The Hartford Stage 2021 Gala sponsor family includes Stanley Black & Decker; Traveler;, Raytheon Technologies; The Hartford; Adams & Knight; Cigna; HSB - A Munich Re Company; Shelbourne; Hoffman Auto Group; Global Atlantic Financial Group; Cap Specialty; Liberty Bank; Locke Lord; JCJ Architecture; Bartlett Brainard Eacott; Robinson & Cole LLP; Barnes Group, Inc.; St. Francis Hospital; and Connecticut Public (CPTV and WNPR).

The 2021 Gala Committee includes co-chairs Alana & Matt Curren and Kim & Tom Richards, as well as Patti Broad, Marla Byrnes, Emily Harrington, Jackie Iacovazzi, Esther Pryor, Rosalie Roth and Patty Willis.

The donors who have issued $1M Matching Challenge include long-time board leaders and pillars in the Hartford community - Jill Adams & Bill Knight, Don & Marilyn Allan, Sue Ann Collins, Rick & Beth Costello, The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, Janice & David Klein, Belle K. Ribicoff, The Pryor Family, Brooke Whittemore, and Ted Whittemore.