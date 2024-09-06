Julia Murney Will Direct YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Sharon Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Julia Murney will direct a new production of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown at Sharon Playhouse in Sharon, CT. Performances will run September 20 - September 29 in the Olsen Theater.

The cast will be led by Courtney Balan as Lucy, Nicolas Alan Fernandez as Snoopy, Sammy Pignalosa as Linus, Daniel Plimpton as Charlie Brown, Hayley Podschun as Sally, and Jason Williams as Schroeder, with Thomas Beebe and Molly Model serving as understudies.

The musical is written by Clark Gesner and John Gordon, with additional material by Andrew Lippa. Michelle Lemon will serve as choreographer. Eric Thomas Johnson is the music director.

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang. In this charming and endearing revue of songs and vignettes, based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, adult actors play the four-year-old characters as they come to understand the important things of life: friendship, happiness, and staying resilient.

