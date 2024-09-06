News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Julia Murney Will Direct YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Sharon Playhouse

Performances will run September 20 - September 29 in the Olsen Theater.

By: Sep. 06, 2024
Julia Murney Will Direct YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Sharon Playhouse Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Julia Murney will direct a new production of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown at Sharon Playhouse in Sharon, CT.  Performances will run September 20 - September 29 in the Olsen Theater.

LATEST NEWS

Cast and Full Route Set For 2024 Tour of ELF THE MUSICAL
Video: 'Queen for a Day' From Goodspeed's MAGGIE
Music Theatre of Connecticut's 38th Season Debuts with MASTER CLASS
Palace Theater's 24-25 Season to go on Sale Next Week

The cast will be led by Courtney Balan as Lucy, Nicolas Alan Fernandez as Snoopy, Sammy Pignalosa as Linus, Daniel Plimpton as Charlie Brown, Hayley Podschun as Sally, and Jason Williams as Schroeder, with Thomas Beebe and Molly Model serving as understudies. 

The musical is written by Clark Gesner and John Gordon, with additional material by Andrew Lippa. Michelle Lemon will serve as choreographer. Eric Thomas Johnson is the music director.

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang. In this charming and endearing revue of songs and vignettes, based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, adult actors play the four-year-old characters as they come to understand the important things of life: friendship, happiness, and staying resilient.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos