Jen Cody, Susan Cella, and More Set for STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Sharon Playhouse

The Sharon Playhouse, the historic arts and entertainment venue nestled in the picturesque Northwest Corner of Connecticut, has announced their highly anticipated production of Steel Magnolias. Continuing its tradition of pairing extraordinary talent from Broadway, television, and film with talented local theater artists from the region and beyond, the Playhouse will brings Robert Harling's beloved classic to life. Tickets are now on sale (https://www.sharonplayhouse.org/steelmagnolias).

"We're delighted to welcome a wonderful cast of incredibly talented women for our production of Steel Magnolias. It's a show that perfectly balances laugh-out-loud humor and heartfelt emotion, and we're excited to share this special experience with our audiences. For those who are fans of the 1989 movie, come witness the film's origins as a brilliantly crafted, long-running play, live onstage! Don't miss out on the magic!" – Artistic Director, Carl Andress

Steel Magnolias is playing August 30-September 8, and will be staged by renowned director, Jackson Gay. The cast (in alphabetical order) features: Susan Cella (Broadway's Me and My Girl, The Graduate, Evita) as “Clairee,” Jen Cody (Nostradamus in Something Rotten at Sharon Playhouse, Christmas on the Rocks, Shrek) as “Truvy,” Etta Grover (Cabaret, Kinky Boots) as “Shelby,” Marinell Crippen (Mrs. Gibbs in Our Town at Sharon Playhouse, ‘Night Mother) as “M'Lynn,” Emma Simon (Lady Claphan in Something Rotten at Sharon Playhouse, Kate Hamill's Sense & Sensibility) as “Annelle” and Sharon resident Liza Vann (A Room of My Own, Good Ol' Girls) as “Ouiser.” Judy Bowman CSA/Judy Bowman Casting is the resident casting director for The Sharon Playhouse.

The show will feature scenic design by Christopher and Justin Swader, costume design by Kathleen DeAngelis, lighting by Will Nash Broyles and sound by Graham Stone.

The Playhouse will present a special star-studded benefit staged reading of the Broadway comedy The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, on September 13, featuring the author, Charles Busch in the title role, who will be joined by TONY Award Winner Joanna Gleason (Into the Woods), television favorite, Richard Kind (Mad About You) and TONY Award Nominee June Gable (“Estelle” on TV's Friends). Click here for tickets.

The 2024 season will continue with the feel-good musical charmer, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown by Clark Gesner, John Gordon, with additional material by Andrew Lippa, based on Charles M. Schulz's comic strip Peanuts, directed by Julia Murney and choreographed by Michelle Lemon (September 20-September 29). The season will conclude with the fourth annual presentation of Writers Playground, a ten-minute play festival of new works written by local playwrights (October 4-5).

The Sharon Playhouse is a professional, regional, nonprofit theater producing high-quality performances with Broadway-caliber actors as well as talented local community members. Its mission is to entertain the community of Northwest Connecticut and beyond, while also serving as a teaching theater to encourage aspiring actors and other theater artists of all ages to develop their craft. For tickets and more information visit www.SharonPlayhouse.org.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



