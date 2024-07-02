JUDY SAVES THE DAY Comes to The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of its 2024 Summertime Saturday Puppet Show Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present Judy Saves the Day by Sarah Nolen on July 27, 2024 at 11 a.m. in Betsy Paterson Square in Downtown Storrs.

After being pushed around for over 400 years, the famous hand-puppet heroine Judy has had enough! Cheer her on as she goes on a quest for respect, justice, and a well-deserved nap. This modern interpretation of the traditional Punch and Judy show is a hilarious, timely, hand-crafted farce that the whole family will enjoy!

Puppeteer Sarah Nolen is known for creating versatile, witty, imaginative productions that inspire people of all ages. As Resident Artist at Puppet Showplace Theater in Brookline, Mass., she performs regularly for youth and family audiences and teaches puppetry in camps, workshops, and adult classes. Sarah has appeared in the National Puppet Slam, at the Puppets in the Green Mountains Festival, and the Out of Bounds Comedy Festival. She has toured internationally to Spain, Turkey, and Canada. Sarah earned her BFA in Cinema Television from Southern Methodist University, and her MFA from the UConn Puppet Arts program (’16).

Reservations are not required. Chairs will not be provided, and audience members are encouraged to bring their own blankets and seating. Seating space will be first come, first served. In case of rain, the shows will take place in the Ballard Institute Theater at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs. For more information about the show, visit bimp.uconn.edu/2024/06/17/judy-saves/.

The Summertime Saturday Puppet Show Series is co-sponsored by the Mansfield Downtown Partnership and supported by a generous gift from Phillip Mairorana in memory of his wife Theresa Mairorana, and donations by Ballard Institute supporters to the UConn Gives campaign.

