J. Harrison Ghee & More to Perform at Legacy Theatre in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Give your Valentine the gift of Broadway with tickets to Legacy Theatre's Valentine's Day Weekend Sunday Broadway Concert! On Sunday, February 16 at 2pm, Tony Award-winner J. Harrison Ghee, star of Broadway's Some Like It Hot, Kinky Boots, Mrs. Doubtfire, and more, will take the Legacy Theatre stage for an intimate concert alongside Emmy and Grammy Award-winner John McDaniel at the piano.

With just over 100 seats, the Legacy Theatre is a uniquely intimate, state-of-the-art theatre to see a Tony award winner this up close and personal. Book tickets today for your special someone! Unable to join us on the 16th? Celebrate date night, any night, with a Legacy Theatre gift certificate available through the same channels.

won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, making history as the first non-binary actor to be nominated and win in this category for their role as "Daphne/Jerry" in Some Like It Hot, a role which also garnered them Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, as well as Drama League and Chita Rivera Award nominations. Most recently J. starred in the world premiere of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. Ghee was selected by Billy Porter to star as "Robyn/Kevin" on the hit FOX series Accused and previously played the series regular of "Kwame" on Netflix's Raising Dion. On Broadway, they starred as "Lola" in Kinky Boots, created the role of "Andre Mayhem" in Mrs. Doubtfire, and have dazzled audiences in roles such as "Velma Kelly" in Chicago and "Johnny Hooker" in The Sting, opposite Harry Connick, Jr.. Ghee hopes that something they do or say reaches the heart of at least one person to inspire them to dream big and go full-out for those dreams.

is a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Music Director, Composer, Director, Arranger, Orchestrator, and Producer and is an Artistic Director at the Tony Award-winning Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. Most recently, John music directed and orchestrated Carol Burnett's 90th Birthday Special on NBC. John participated in a live Playbill concert event in Times Square welcoming back Broadway, featuring Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessica Vosk, and Chuck Schumer. McDaniel produced and directed a virtual concert of Sticks & Stones, for which he is also the composer, starring Audra McDonald & Javier Muñoz. He is also a camp director of Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Boot Camp. John directed Into The Woods and Hair in Concert at the historic Patchogue Theater, Sondheim Originals at 54 Below, and Piano Men at Birdland. Broadway music credits include Bonnie and Clyde (Drama Desk Nomination, Best Orchestrations), Catch Me If You Can, Brooklyn (Producer and Orchestrator), Annie Get Your Gun (Grammy Award), Taboo, Chicago, Grease, Patti LuPone on Broadway, and Company - the Original Cast in Concert at Lincoln Center. On Television: The Rosie O'Donnell Show (two Emmy Awards and eight nominations). John has collaborated with Cab Calloway, Shirley MacLaine, George Burns, Joel Grey, Carol Burnett, Betty Buckley, Bette Midler, Shirley Jones, and Katy Perry and has guest conducted at 15 Symphony Orchestras across America, including five concerts with his hometown St. Louis Symphony. John received a BFA in Drama from Carnegie Mellon University.

Comments