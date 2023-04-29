Ivoryton Playhouse to Present ON GOLDEN POND Starring James Naughton Beginning Next Month

Ivoryton Playhouse will present Tony Award-nominated Mia Dillon* and Tony award winner James Naughton* in ON GOLDEN POND by Ernest Thompson May 18 through June 11, 2023.

Mia Dillon will be taking on the role of Ethel Thayer, a role made famous by Katharine Hepburn in the Oscar-winning movie. Mia, nominated for a Tony for her critically acclaimed role in Beth Henley's CRIMES OF THE HEART, can be caught on the silver screen right now in the beautiful new adaptation of Judy Blume's novel Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret.

James Naughton is the winner of two Tony Awards as Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of media-savvy lawyer Billy Flynn in the Broadway hit CHICAGO (1997) and for his role as a film-noir era detective in CITY OF ANGELS (1990), which earned him a Drama Desk Award. James has appeared in many movies, including The Devil Wears Prada, First Wives Club, and The Glass Menagerie with Joanne Woodward. TV appearances include Planet of the Apes, Who's The Boss?, Gossip Girl, and most recently, Just Like That, with Sara Jessica Parker.

The first Broadway production of ON GOLDEN POND opened at the New Apollo Theatre in February 1979 and starred Tom Aldredge as Norman Thayer and Frances Sternhagen as Ethel Thayer. Ernest Thompson adapted his script into the screenplay play for the movie that opened in 1982 and garnered three Oscars - one for Thompson for the screenplay and best actor Oscars for its stars, Katharine Hepburn and Henry Fonda.

The story of ON GOLDEN POND begins with the arrival of an old, long-married couple at the lakeside cottage where they have summered for many years. Before long, three more people turn up at the pond: their daughter, her fiancé, and his son. As the story unfolds, old conflicts are unearthed, and new relationships are formed, but more than anything, we get a rare glimpse inside a long and enduring marriage - a rare gift.

Brian Feehan directs this tender and heartwarming treasure featuring Stacie Morgain Lewis* as Chelsea, Josh Powell* as Bill Ray, Will Clark* as Charlie, and Sabatino Cruz as Billy Ray Jr.

Scenic and lighting design by Marcus Abbott, costume design by Kat Duffner, and sound design by Alan Piotrowicz.

Ernest Thompson, the writer of ON GOLDEN POND, will join us at the performance on Sunday, May 21st, for a talk-back. He will also be appearing at The Kate on Monday, May 22, at 7:00 pm for a Museum Talk about his experiences making the film with Hepburn and Fonda. The Kate will feature ON GOLDEN POND costumes from the movie displayed from May throughout the summer, a painting by Henry Fonda created as a gift for Katharine Hepburn, and props loaned by Ernest Thompson.

And so our Royal season continues...Let the trumpets sound and the flags wave - it is a Royal Spring in Ivoryton!

ON GOLDEN POND runs from May 18 through June 11, 2023. Performance times are Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm; evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm.

Tickets are $55 for adults, $50 for seniors, and $25 for students. Tickets are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please get in touch with the box office.) For more information on the entire 2023 season, visit ivorytonplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.