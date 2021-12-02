Ivoryton Playhouse Announces 2022 Season

The season opens on April 7th with the world premiere of a brand new musical, STAR OF FREEDOM. Written by Connecticut native, Jeff Blaney and based on his concept album,

Exodus, with a book by Lawrence Thelen, this exciting new musical tells the story of 2 very different lost souls in 1860s America, both searching for a new home. The show is filled with glorious Irish melodies such as To Be Irish in New England, that feel as though you have sung them all your life, and haunting gospel music from the bloody fields of South Carolina. Runs through May 1.

It is said that good fences make for good neighbors but in this hysterical new comedy, it just makes things worse. Symmetrical rows of pruned shrubs or unruly, organic native plants? Gardens and cultures clash, turning friendly neighbors into feuding enemies in NATIVE GARDENS by Karen Zacarias. This hilarious comedy of good intentions and bad manners was one of the most produced plays of the past decade and opens in Ivoryton on May 19 and runs through June 12.

The Grammy and Tony award winning smash, SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE, made history as Broadway's longest running musical revue. Featuring 40 of the greatest songs of the past century, including show stopping classics like On Broadway, Stand By Me, Jailhouse Rock, Hound Dog, Love Potion No.9, Spanish Harlem, Yakety Yak, and Charlie Brown, it celebrates the music of the legendary songwriting duo, Jerry Lieber and Mike Stoller. Their generation defining songs provided hit after hit for icons like Elvis Presley, Ben E. King, The Coasters and The Drifters. Runs June 30-July 31.

The Man in Black is Back! RING OF FIRE - The Music of Johnny Cash created by Richard Maltby Jr. and conceived by William Meade opens on August 11. From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and the healing power of home and family. More than two dozen classic hits - including I Walk the Line, A Boy Named Sue, Folsom Prison Blues, and the title tune - performed by a multi-talented cast, paint a musical portrait that is a foot stompin', crowd pleasin' salute to a unique musical legend! Runs through September 11.

F. Scott Fitzgerald's THE GREAT GATSBY is the defining novel of the Jazz Age and this beautifully crafted play by Simon Levy, opening on September 29, captures the breathtaking glamor and decadent excess of the 1920s. Come revisit Jay and Daisy and Nick as they struggle with love, obsession, greed and danger. Runs through October 23.

Celebrate the holidays with THE WINTER WONDERETTES created by Roger Bean. This seasonal celebration finds the girls entertaining at the annual Harper's Hardware Holiday Party. When Santa turns up missing, the girls use their talent and ingenuity to save the holiday party. Featuring 60s versions of holiday classics such as Santa Claus is Comin' to Town, Jingle Bell Rock, and Winter Wonderland, the result is, of course, marvelous! This energetic and glittering holiday package is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.

Beginning in 2022, we will be returning to full capacity seating and requiring proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Please check our website for updates on Covid safety protocols.

Don't miss the most exciting, entertaining and affordable theatre on the shoreline! Subscriptions and gift certificates are on sale now. Single tickets go on sale March 1, 2022. Visit www.ivorytonplayhouse.org or call (860) 767 7318 for the latest ticket information.