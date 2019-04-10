It's Party Time At The Palace At PALACE 10.4

The annual fundraising event that culminates another successful theatrical season happens on Friday May 17 when " PALACE 10.4 aka Party at the Palace" returns for its fifth year! Be there to celebrate with a one-of-a-kind experience that invites guests to explore a century of good times at this remarkable venue throughout six different spaces in the theater, each filled with entertainment, specialty bars, and plentiful food stations.

Tickets are $75 and include food plus two drink coupons. Purchase tickets at the box office 203.346.2000 on-line www.palacetheaterct.org or in person at 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, CT.

The festivities kick off outside at 5pm with Cajun Ray and the Steamers jamming on the Loading Dock, where attendees enjoy complimentary craft beer tastings and treats from local restaurants, before the theater doors open up at 6pm to the Grand Foyer. Thomas Chute from WATR Radio, 1320 am serenades the audience with the assistance of Sean Lewis on piano.



The calypso rhythm of Caribbean steel drums from the Roylety Steel Pan Band brings the party upstairs to the Mezzanine at 8pm. At the same time, in the more intimate Poli Club, patrons can listen to acoustic musical entertainment from Charlie Apicella & Iron City, Joe Carter, and Eran Troy Danner while they enjoy a drink, and catch up with friends. The next stop is the Main Stage, featuring Timmy Maia, where guests can boogie the night away, before ending the evening on a high note with a nightcap and today's hits in the Orchestra Bar Lobby provided by Powerstation Events.



Whether you stay in one place or sample all the locations, guests are guaranteed an incomparable night of interactive entertainment at the Palace.

Tickets: $75

Includes food, two drink tickets and complimentary beer tasting

Food Vendors: Emily's Catering, Domenic & Pia Pizzeria, Frankie's Hot Dogs, Sweet Maria's, The Art of Yum





