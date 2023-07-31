Interview: Connecticut playwright Marc Deaton of ELEGY FOR A FALLEN ANGEL

World Premiere set at Madison Lyric Stage this August

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Video: The Cast of SUMMER STOCK At Goodspeed Musicals Performs 'Accentuate the Positive' Photo 2 Video: The Cast of SUMMER STOCK At Goodspeed Musicals Performs 'Accentuate the Positive'
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 3 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Photos: First Look at PIPPIN at TheatreWorks New Milford Photo 4 Photos: First Look at PIPPIN at TheatreWorks New Milford

Interview: Connecticut playwright Marc Deaton of ELEGY FOR A FALLEN ANGEL

Interview: Connecticut playwright Marc Deaton of ELEGY FOR A FALLEN ANGEL

The world premiere of new play, Elegy for a Fallen Angel, is coming to Connecticut next month. Opening for two performances only at Madison Lyric Stage

Elegy for a Fallen Angel follows two siblings, Arielle and Uriel, as they escape the tormented home of their mother, Belinda, and begin a path of self-discovery and recovery.  Along their journey, they encounter a chorus of mythic angels and daemons, including Azrael (The Angel of Death), Gabriel (The Herald), Lilith (The Night Monster) and Lucifer (The Prince of Darkness).  Elegy for a Fallen Angel explores a world of child neglect and abandonment, as it intersects with a fantasy realm of angels, daemons and monsters.

Elegy for a Fallen Angel features original music by Connecticut pianist and composer, Nathaniel Baker. Baker utilized themes by world-renowned Baroque composers Henry Purcell and George Frideric Handel and composed the score for small chamber orchestra.

I sat down with Connecticut playwright and artistic director of Madison Lyric Stage, Marc Deaton, to learn more.

What is Elegy for a Fallen Angel about? 

It is the story of a brother and sister who are raised as feral children, suffering great abuse and neglect, who hold on to reality through the fantasy world of Angels, which has told to them by their abusive mother.

What do you think will resonate with audiences? 

We all have beliefs and alternate realities which help us cope with the traumas of life.

What inspired you to write this piece? 

Because of my own childhood, I have always been aware and interested in the treatment of children and the neglect of children particular ways.  I have read about many landmark cases of “feral” children, as well as the impact that organized religion and various cults have on children. Then, there is this fascination I have with angels and daemons.

This is your fourth play. Is Elegy for a Fallen Angel related in any way? 

First of this trilogy was Swan Knight, a sung monodrama, which deals with aspects of my childhood and many of the same times as Elegy.  Then came A Memory of Truth? in 2021, which took another look at these issues through the eyes of three of my female family monarchs.  I consider these three distinct works part of a larger trilogy, that encompasses not just my autobiographical details, but an analysis of the issues of child neglect and abuse.  I also wrote a one man show about Wagnerian tenor Max Lorenz, called We Loved Only for the Music

What should audiences expect? 

There is a wide range of emotion and I hope a great deal of beauty represented in these different portals of reality.

Elegy for a Fallen Angel features a cast of professional, Connecticut-based actors and vocalists: Marc Deaton, Allison Lindsay, Sonny Capaccio, Vicki Revere, Patty Carver, John Johmann, Richard Wald, Mary McCue, Julie Rumbled, Sierra Manning, Fredrick Goff, Steve Brady, Martin Kluger, Kent Morris, Ralene Goff, and Jessica Drolet.

The world premiere of Elegy for a Fallen Angel is scheduled for only two performances: Saturday, August 12th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 13th at 4:00 p.m. at Madison Lyric Stage in Madison, Connecticut. Get your tickets in advance by visiting the online box office at Click Here or by calling (203) 215-6329. 




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
ELEGY FOR A FALLEN ANGEL Comes to Madison Lyric Stage in August Photo
ELEGY FOR A FALLEN ANGEL Comes to Madison Lyric Stage in August

Madison Lyric Stage will present the world premiere of Marc Deaton’s new play Elegy for a Fallen Angel, for two performances August 12-13.   Featuring original music by Nathaniel Baker, utilizing themes by Purcell and Handel, Elegy explores a world of child neglect and abandonment, as it intersects with a fantasy realm of angels, demons and monsters.  

2
Previews: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Curtain Call Photo
Previews: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Curtain Call

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, but they’re totally irresistible. Especially when you will be seeing some of Stamford’s most talented young actors and rising professionals.

3
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Castle Craig Players Photo
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Castle Craig Players

On Sunday, July 30th, I had the pleasure of seeing yet another first-rate production put on by the Castle Craig Players at the Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse in Meriden, CT, INTO THE WOODS!  This is the first time I have ever seen this show performed live, and it has given me a whole new appreciation for this James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim masterpiece!   The brilliant direction of Ian Galligan combines with the musical direction of Nick Ciasullo and choreography of Todd Santa Maria to bring out the best in this stellar cast, and in this musical itself!  It is as if the musical was written to be performed by this cast! 

4
The Sherman Players Will Welcome Jessica Durdock Moreno as New Artistic Director For 2024 Photo
The Sherman Players Will Welcome Jessica Durdock Moreno as New Artistic Director For 2024 Season

The Sherman Players will welcome Jessica Durdock Moreno to the position of Artistic Director on the Sherman Players Board. Her appointment was confirmed at the Board's July meeting.

From This Author - Ariana Straznicky-Packer

No stranger to the stage, Ariana Straznicky-Packer is a professional violinist whose heart belongs to Broadway. A classically-trained musician, actress, vocalist, and writer, she is full of surprises.... (read more about this author)

Review: BANDSTAND at Playhouse On ParkReview: BANDSTAND at Playhouse On Park
Review: The Goodspeed's GYPSY is a Real Good Time!Review: The Goodspeed's GYPSY is a Real Good Time!
Review: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at The BushnellReview: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at The Bushnell
TOOTSIE is Unstoppable at The BushnellTOOTSIE is Unstoppable at The Bushnell

Videos

VIDEO: Watch Highlights from HERE YOU COME AGAIN at Goodspeed Musicals Video VIDEO: Watch Highlights from HERE YOU COME AGAIN at Goodspeed Musicals
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY Video
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl Video
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Video
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz
Offsite Connecticut Theatre (8/18-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colosseum Rome Guide Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-4/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wild Taxi: A Tribute Concert to Yusuf/Cat Stevens & Harry Chapin
The Little Theatre of Manchester (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KELLIN HANAS QUINTET
Music Mountain (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Music Man
Musicals at Richter (7/28-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Music of Carole King: Home Again
The Little Theatre of Manchester (9/15-9/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lydian String Quartet & Victoria Schwartzman, Piano
Music Mountain (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BILL CHARLAP TRIO
Music Mountain (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SpongeBob SquarePants: A Broadway Musical
Cirillo Summer Theatre (7/29-8/05)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GREASE
New Paradigm Theatre (8/18-8/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You