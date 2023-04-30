Hartford Stage to Present TROUBLE IN MIND Beginning in May; Cast Announced

Hartford Stage has announced the cast and creative team of the relevant revival of Alice Childress' watershed play Trouble in Mind. A powerful backstage drama-comedy that's sure to resonate with audiences today as it did in the 1950s, Trouble in Mind will run May 25 through June 18 at Hartford Stage, 50 Church Street in downtown Hartford, CT.

Trouble in Mind is written by Alice Childress and will be directed by Christopher D. Betts, recipient of the Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation's Joyce C. Willis Fellow. This dramatic satire tracks the nuanced, simmering tension between the artists of a biracial company working on a Broadway-bound premiere. As they rehearse, questions about the play emerge, igniting an impassioned debate about race, power, the roles we play on stage, and the roles we play in life. In this timely revival, the theater becomes an arena wherein we explore how - and why - we use our voices.

Hartford Stage's Artistic Director Melia Bensussen shares, "We are so honored to be presenting Childress' extraordinarily timely play, under the helm of our Willis Fellow Christopher Betts. To share in the beginning of this young director's career, while also showcasing this important American work, is a cause for celebration at Hartford Stage. Come join us!"

Director Christopher D. Betts adds, "Trouble in Mind is a beautiful play - and it is extremely urgent. The American Theatre is in the midst of a social justice reckoning. There is a burgeoning movement to break down hierarchies and challenge the standard practice of theatrical creation. This movement demands intentionality around theatrical processes being led by people who belong to the communities represented onstage, creation of opportunities for folks who have historically been excluded, and a fostering of anti-racist practices." Betts continues, "I'm so thankful that this gem was recently uncovered and recognized with a production on Broadway last year, and I'm even more excited that we get the opportunity to create and bring our own version of it to the Hartford community."

Although often overshadowed by her contemporary Lorraine Hansberry, Alice Childress was a groundbreaking Black playwright. According to Concord Theatricals, "Alice Childress grew up to become first an actress and then a playwright and novelist. A founding member of the American Negro Theatre, she wrote her first play, Florence, in 1949. The script was written in one night on a dare from close friend and actor Sidney Poitier, who had told Alice that he didn't think a great play could be written overnight. She proved him wrong, and the play was produced off-Broadway in 1950. Childress became, in 1952, the first African American woman to see her play (Gold Through The Trees) professionally produced in New York.

In 1955, Childress' play Trouble in Mind was a critical and popular success from the beginning of its run off-Broadway at the Greenwich Mews Theatre, and it immediately drew interest from producers for a Broadway transfer. In an ironic twist echoing the tribulations of the characters in the play itself, the producers wanted changes to the script to make it more palatable to a commercial audience. Childress refused to compromise her artistic vision, and the play never opened on Broadway, ending her chances of being the first African American woman playwright to have a work on Broadway. In 2021, she made her long-awaited Broadway debut when Roundabout Theatre Company produced Trouble in Mind, receiving four Tony Award nominations."

The cast includes John Bambery as Al Manners, Adam Langdon as Eddie Fenton, Sarah Lyddan as Judy Sears, James Joseph O'Neil as Bill O'Wray, Sideeq Heard as John Nevins, Richmond Hoxie as Henry, Michael Rogers as Sheldon Forrester, Heather Alicia Simms as Wiletta Mayer, and Chelsea Lee Williams as Millie Davis.

The production features Scenic Design by Baron E. Pugh, Costume Design by Jahise LeBouef, Lighting Design by Emma Deane, Sound Design by Kathy Ruvuna, and Wig Design by Carissa Thorlakson. The Production Stage Manager is

Avery James Evans, Assistant Stage Manager is AnaÃ¯s Bustos, Dramaturg is Arminda Thomas, and Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer.

Trouble in Mind will run Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, June 18, 2023. Tuesday through Thursday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 8:00 p.m.; and Saturdays, Sundays and a select Wednesday Matinee beginning at 2:00 p.m..

Tickets for Trouble in Mind start at $30. Discounts are available for students and groups. Tickets can be purchased by visiting HartfordStage.org calling (860) 527-5151, or visiting the Hartford Stage Box Office at 50 Church Street.

Live music in the lobby will be enjoyed pre-show Thursday, May 25 and Friday,

June 9. A mask-required performance will be on Saturday, June 10 at 2:00 p.m.; an open-captioned performance will be Sunday, June 11 at 2:00 p.m., and an audio-described performance will be Saturday, June 17 at 2:00 p.m. Post-show conversations will take place on Sunday, June 4; Tuesday, June 13; and Wednesday, June 14.

Up-to-date details of COVID-19 safety measures can be found at hartfordstage.org/covid-19.

Production support for Trouble in Mind is made possible in part by Hartford Stage's 2022/2023 Season Lead sponsor Stanley Black & Decker and Season Supporter

ï»¿The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. Additional support from The Edward C. & Ann T. Roberts Foundation, The Cheryl Chase and Stuart Bear Family Foundation, Robinson + Cole, and Producers Jill Adams & Bill Knight.

About The Director

Christopher D. Betts is a New York-based director from Chicago, Illinois. Christopher is a recent graduate of Yale School of Drama's MFA Directing program. Prior to Yale, Christopher traveled the world (with a focus on African countries) as the 2017-2018 recipient of The Julie Taymor World Theater Fellowship. Christopher received a BFA in Drama with triple honors from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts (NYU Commencement Bachelor's Representative for Tisch). At NYU, Christopher studied Experimental Theatre and Musical Theatre. Christopher began directing after having his production of Carrie: The Musical discovered by the author of the musical and original film, Lawrence Cohen. This led Christopher to direct a professional production of Carrie: The Musical as well as collaborate with the show's writing team to update the script and score (2015 BroadwayWorld.com Boston Best Musical Nomination). Christopher's contributions to Carrie: The Musical can be found on The Rodgers and Hammerstein website.

At The Public Theater, Christopher has worked as a Movement Director for the World Premiere of Barbecue, after which working as a Playwright's Assistant to Tarell Alvin McCraney (Head of Passes and Moonlight). At Steppenwolf, Christopher assisted Phylicia Rashad on The Roomate. Other collaborations include the Obie Award--winning Fire this Time Festival, the workshop of Goodnight Tyler (Kennedy Center/Alliance Theatre), and the New York Premiere of The Cave: A Folk Opera. Christopher is the recipient of The Williamstown Theatre Festival's Christopher Reeve Full-Ride Apprentice Scholarship. In addition, Christopher is a founding member of The Youth Arts Council at The Goodman Theatre, member of the 2016-2017 & 2017-2018 SDCF Observership class, Artist-in-Residence at Kampala International Theater Festival, Artist-in-Residence at Pop Art Johannesburg, Teaching Artist at The Market Theatre Lab.

Christopher is currently a professor in the Department of Undergraduate Drama at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, New Studio on Broadway, a support team member at artEquity, and The Joyce C. Willis Fellow at Hartford Stage. He will directing Katori Hall's play The Hot Wing King as part of Hartford Stage's 2023-2024 season.

About Hartford Stageï»¿

â€‹Hartford Stage has been led by Artistic Director Melia Bensussen and Managing Director Cynthia Rider since the summer of 2019. The theater's mission is to enlighten, entertain, and educate by creating theatrical programming of the highest caliber that has a transformative impact on audiences, the community, and its field. Under Bensussen's artistic vision, the theater has reimagined classics including Eugene O'Neill's Ah, Wilderness! which reopened the theater to great acclaim following the pandemic and brought more work celebrating the Latine heritages in the region, including Quixote Nuevo, the virtual American Voices New Play Festival, Kiss My Aztec!, and Espejos: Clean. Hartford Stage has presented various world premieres including the Broadway successes Anastasia and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (winner of four 2014 Tony Awards), and Quiara AlegrÃ­a Hudes' Water by the Spoonful (winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama). Hartford Stage's vast education programs engage students of all ages from across the state through student matinee performances, in-school programs, theatre classes, and youth productions. hartfordstage.org