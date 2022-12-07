Hartford Stage To Host Holiday Community Party: ¡FELICES FIESTAS! December 10

Hartford Stage, under the leadership of Artistic Director Melia Bensussen and Managing Director Cynthia Rider, invites the community to ring in the holiday season at ¡Felices Fiestas! Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 10 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. at the Tony Award-winning theatre (50 Church Street, Hartford, CT).

Join the staff of Hartford Stage between performances of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play for a free community event celebrating the holiday season. All are welcome to enjoy live music, arts & crafts activities, Christmas tree decorating, free food and drink, and a moment to share your favorite poem, text, or song celebrating this time of year in Spanish or English.

The event is free for anybody who would like to stop by; RSVPing in advance at HartfordStage.org is encouraged.

¡Felices Fiestas!

Una Celebración de Navidad Bilingüe en Hartford Stage

En colaboración con Christ Church Cathedral

SABADO, 10 DE DICIEMBRE

4:30PM-6:00PM

¡Todos están bienvenidos a acompañarnos a celebrar la navidad en Hartford Stage! La entrada es gratuita para este evento especial, inspirado por It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, abierto a toda la comunidad. Por favor traigan un poema, una lectura, o canción favorita en español o ingles, que celebra esta temporada, para compartir. Incluiremos música en vivo, actividades para los niños, decoración del árbol de navidad, y comida/bebida para todos.

Aunque el evento es gratuito, les pedimos que reservan su puesto.

El evento es completamente gratuito para para todo el público; Se recomienda confirmar su asistencia con anticipación en HartfordStage.org.

Holiday Production

November 25 - December 24, 2022

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Bring the whole family to this heartwarming holiday classic!

Five actors and one sound effects artist have assembled on Christmas Eve to guide audiences through the world of George Bailey and Bedford Falls, live from the studio at WBFR. The spirit of imagination takes hold as we're launched on a transformational journey on stage. Join us this winter to experience a magical adaptation of a beloved story. Tickets on sale now at HartfordStage.org or by calling the box office at (860) 527-5151.

¡Traiga a toda la familia a este conmovedor clásico navideño!

Cinco actores y un artista de efectos de sonido se reunieron en Nochebuena para guiar al público a través del mundo de George Bailey y Bedford Falls, en vivo desde el estudio en WBFR. El espíritu de la imaginación se afianza cuando comenzamos un viaje de transformación en el escenario. Únase a nosotros este invierno para experimentar una adaptación mágica de una historia querida. Boletos a la venta ahora en HartfordStage.org o llamando a la taquilla al (860) 527-5151.

﻿

Hartford Stage has been led by Artistic Director Melia Bensussen and MaManaging Director Cynthia Rider since the summer of 2019. The theater's mission is to enlighten, entertain, and educate by creating theatrical works of the highest caliber that have a transformative impact on audiences, the community, and its field. Hartford Stage has presented the world premieres of the new musical Anastasia; A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder on Broadway, winner of four 2014 Tony Awards; and Quiara Alegría Hudes' Water by the Spoonful, winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Under Bensussen's artistic vision, the theater has reimagined classics including Eugene O'Neil's Ah! Wilderness which reopened the theater to great acclaim following the pandemic and brought bilingual theater center stage with Quixote Nuevo, the virtual American Voices New Play Festival, Kiss My Aztec!, and the upcoming Espejos: Clean. Hartford Stage's vast Education programs engage students of all ages from across the state through student matinee performances, in-school programs, theatre classes, and youth productions. www.hartfordstage.org