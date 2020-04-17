Hartford Stage Reschedules Performances

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Hartford Stage has decided to reschedule the run of Ah, Wilderness! (originally scheduled May 7-31) to October 22-November 15, 2020 and The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged) (originally scheduled June 11-21) to October 1-11, 2020.

"In the wake of the global health crisis, and such a lengthy period of uncertainty, we are pleased to put plans in place for these two wonderful and highly anticipated productions for the Fall," said Hartford Stage's Managing Director, Cynthia Rider.

Following the two rescheduled productions, Hartford Stage will perform the annual production of A Christmas Carol-A Ghost Story of Christmas (November 27-December 27, 2020) and delay the start of the 2020/2021 MainStage Season to January 2021. The Tony Award-winning theatre's 6-Play season will be comprised of As You Like It by William Shakespeare; the world premiere of Simona's Search by Martín Zimmerman; Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous by Pearl Cleage; and Mary Shelley's Frankenstein by David Catlin. Exact dates and two additional shows will be announced soon.

"It's a joy to look forward to our return to Hartford Stage, to our theatre, and to experiencing these Wonderful Productions together." said Artistic Director Melia Bensussen. "We continue to be present in the lives of our neighbors, patrons, and colleagues through other means during the quarantine, but know that there is no substitute for live theatre. I have no doubt we'll soon find ourselves together at the Stage charged with renewed purpose. We cannot wait to welcome everyone back."

Current ticket holders have been contacted by email with information pertaining to which new performance replaces which cancelled performance. Ticket holders who did not receive the email or cannot attend the rescheduled performance are asked to contact the Hartford Stage box office to discuss their options. Alternately, due to extremely high call volume, patrons are encouraged to complete the online form at www.hartfordstage.org/covid-19-update/ and a member of Hartford Stage Box Office staff will reach out directly to all affected ticket holders.

The profound economic impact from the COVID-19 crisis has created serious and long-lasting financial hardships for Hartford Stage, its staff, and visiting artists. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Hartford Stage relies on the generosity of its patrons and community. Individuals and organizations interested in making a charitable gift to help Hartford Stage rebound from this current crisis and bring its community exceptional theatrical programming in the future can do so online at www.hartfordstage.org. Thanks to a group of generous board members, all donations will be matched one to one up to $100,000!





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You