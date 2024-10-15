Hartford Stage Launches $20M Set The Stage Fundraising Campaign

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hartford Stage has announced that their Set the Stage fundraising campaign has surpassed $9 million dollars thanks to the early support from Hartford's corporate community and generous individuals. The comprehensive $20 million campaign will provide funding for their immediate artistic and educational programs, and inject Hartford Stage's endowment with a vital investment, staking the future of this celebrated theater in downtown Hartford.

Leading the way with inspiring contributions include gifts from Stanley, Black & Decker, The Hartford, Travelers, Don & Marilyn Allan, Doug & Sheryl Adkins, Sue Ann Collins, Rick & Beth Costello, The Richard P. Garmany Fund, The Robert & Francine Goldfarb Family Fund, Wes & Chloe Horton, David & Janice Klein, Tom & Margah Lips, Chrissie & Ezra Ripple, and Jack & Donna Sennott. Over thirty additional contributors have too played a pivotal role in the initial success of this campaign. A complete list of Set the Stage contributors can be found on the company's website: HartfordStage.org/Set-the-Stage-Campaign.

Don Allan, Campaign Chair and President/CEO of Stanley Black & Decker, says ,“I believe Hartford Stage is unique in our community. They create and produce their own plays in new ways that are relevant to the world today. Everyone who lives or works in Hartford should know Hartford Stage, the value of the organization, and its cultural and economic impact on our city.”

For sixty years, Hartford Stage has been a vibrant part of Hartford's cultural fabric; creating world-class productions, and providing life changing creative opportunities for the next generation of theater-makers and audience.

“Hartford Stage is ready for its next era," says Melia Bensussen, Artistic Director of Hartford Stage since 2019. “When the theater was founded in 1964, there was a strong belief in this art form and this community. We continue to believe in its promise and importance and want to safeguard this theater for it to outlive each of us individually, as theaters have outlived and guided generations before us.”

Hartford Stage's Set the Stage campaign committee, Board of Directors, and staff are eager to share this exciting journey with the community, and are ready to set the stage for a future filled with creativity, connection, and unforgettable theatrical experiences. For more information, please visit HartfordStage.org/Set-the-Stage-Campaign or contact Director of Development Jennifer Levine by phone at 860-520-7249 or email at jlevine@hartfordstage.org.

