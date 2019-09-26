HONKY TONKY LAUNDRY Comes to Seven Angels Theatre

Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury kicks off their 2019-20 Equity Mainstage season with the fantastically fun country musical Honky Tonk Laundry. Written by Roger Bean. Music Arrangements by Jon Newton. The show runs September 26-October 20.

Take a ride to Nashville heaven in this musical from Roger Bean (The Marvelous Wonderettes). When Lana Mae Hopkins hires Katie to help out in her laundromat, they soon find themselves up to their elbows in soap, suds, and cheatin' heart. Featuring the country music hits of Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline and other female country legends!

This hilarious musical is packed with a country song list that spans decades of classic and contemporary hits from "I Fall to Pieces" and "These Boots Are Made for Walkin" to "Take It Back" and "Wide Open Spaces". Bring your friends for a great night out with this fun, boot stompin', country musical hit.

Starring Carlyn Connolly and Laura Hodos. Directed by Russell Garrett. Music Director- Brent Crawford.

Visit sevenangelstheatre.org for times and dates. Matinees at 2 PM and Evenings at 8 PM. Tours are welcome. For information please call the box office at 203-757-4676.

An opening night party will be held on Saturday, September 28 where you can meet the cast and have some great food and conversation after the show. Other specialty nights are available!

Tickets range from $42 to $49.50 depending on performance. 30 and under just $25. Doors and Devil's Corner Bar open one hour before the show. To purchase call the box office at 203-757-4676, online at SevenAngelsTheatre.org, or at the box office at 1 Plank Road, Waterbury. Free Parking. Just off I-84. Minutes from Route 8. GPS directions use: Hamilton Park, Waterbury. See you at the show!





