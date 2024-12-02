HANUKKAH HOEDOWN Hits The Stage At Park City Music Hall This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Come to the Park City Music Hall on December 27th and 28th to celebrate the ultimate underdog victory with a raucous romp through the rich history of the Jewish Festival of Lights.

Designed to disarm your teens and tweens, engage your little ones, and keep you on the edge of your seat, this unique interactive holiday experience is fun for the whole family. With witty dialogue, outrageous characters, epic battles, rousing speeches, miracles, candy, and a whole lot of heart, Oh, Hanukkah! is a holiday treat you won't want to miss.

Written by Adrienne MacIain, Ph.D. and directed by Stephanie Scherr, Oh, Hanukkah! is the perfect blend of cheeky hilarious hijinks and heartwarming holiday cheer. Whether you're Hanukkah-curious or a seasoned celebrator, this fresh, funny take will surprise and delight you.

Details

December 27th 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

December 28th 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

Location: Park City Music Hall, 2926 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT

Tickets: https://www.lookuplab.org/lab-productions

