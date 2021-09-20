Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours Of The Mark Twain House Return For October 2021

After a year hiatus, The Mark Twain House & Museum once again offers GRAVEYARD SHIFT GHOST TOURS, nocturnal visits of the historic mansion for the month of October. These hour-long journeys into the Clemens Family's epic home offer tales of Victorian Era traditions surrounding seances and death, some of the darker chapters from the family's history, stories of paranormal encounters by staff and guests, and results from the three investigations by SyFy's hit shows, Ghost Hunters and Ghost Hunters Academy. Featured on Biography Channel's My Ghost Story, these chilling tours sell out annually and are both educational and chilling.

Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours will be offered on Friday and Saturday evenings throughout the month of October at 6pm, 7pm, 8pm and 9pm. In addition we will offer two Thursday nights of tours on October 21 and 28. For the safety of our guests and staff, we have reduced tour capacity to 11 people and will require masks throughout your experience.

These tours sell out, so advance reservations are a must. Tickets are $26 for adults and $18 for children 16 and under. Not recommended for youth under the age of 12. Get your tickets by visiting MarkTwainHouse.org/Events/. The Mark Twain House & Museum is located at 351 Farmington Avenue in Hartford, CT.

Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours of The Mark Twain House are tsponsored by Tsunami Tsolutions.