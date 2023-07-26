Gina Naomi Baez, James Beaman, Justin Michael Duval And Ivan Howe To Lead OLIVER At Sharon Playhouse

Sharon Playhouse, the arts and entertainment venue in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut, continuing its tradition of pairing extraordinary talent from Broadway, television, and film with talented local actors from the the community of Northwest Connecticut and beyond, is delighted to present Lionel Bart's classic musical, Oliver! based on the Charles Dickens novel, Oliver Twist, from August 4 - 20.

Directed by Michael Kevin Baldwin and choreographed by Michelle Lemon, with musical direction by Jacob Carll, the company is led by Ivan Howe (Netflix limited series, ERIC, due for release in early 2024, ELF Jr. at Sharon Playhouse) as "Oliver," James Beaman (First National Tour of Monty Python's Spamalot) as "Fagin," Gina Naomi Baez (Only Murders In The Building) as "Nancy" and Justin Michael Duval (Jekyll and Hyde National Tour) as "Bill Sikes." The cast also features Phoebe Amankwah as "The Artful Dodger," John Bergeron as "Mr. Bumble" and Savannah Stevenson as "Widow Corney."

Rounding out the company are David Fanning, Vivian Burnham, Dan Radzikowski, Johanne Kesten, Jenna Leigh Miller, Xavier Turner, Grace Hamashima, Jeffrey Konowitch, Tyler Miranda, Jack Canevari, Nick Lamberti, Kellan Lockton, Jackson Magyar, Wolf Donner, Lyra Wilder, Emma Sisk, Kennadi Mitchell, Maris Jenter, Jack Lehner, CC Stevenson, Emily Hughes, Harriet Luongo, Richie Crane, Tyler Rosenblum, Alison Van Riper, Maggie Flannery, Victoria Brooks, and Jessica Sonner. Joe Piserchio and Judy Bowman of Judy Bowman Casting, served as casting directors.

The 2023 Playhouse lineup will also include Thornton Wilder's timeless, Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, Our Town (September 15-24); the clever, caustic, Broadway hit, The Lifespan of a Fact by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell (Sept. 29-Oct. 15); and the undeniably energetic Youth Theater production of Disney's Newsies Jr.

The Playhouse leadership team, comprised of Artistic Director Carl Andress, Managing Director Rod Christensen, and Associate Artistic Director/Director of Education Michael Kevin Baldwin, stated: "We are incredibly proud that this production of Oliver! marks a first in Playhouse history, by combining our Youth Theater company with our traditional summer offerings. This extraordinary cast promises that you can easily "Consider Yourself at Home" at the Sharon Playhouse!

For tickets and more information visit Click Here or call 860.364.7469 Ext. 201.