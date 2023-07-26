Gina Naomi Baez, James Beaman, Justin Michael Duval And Ivan Howe To Lead OLIVER At Sharon Playhouse

Directed by Michael Kevin Baldwin and choreographed by Michelle Lemon, with musical direction by Jacob Carll.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 3 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Westport Country Playhouse Photo 4 Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Westport Country Playhouse

Gina Naomi Baez, James Beaman, Justin Michael Duval And Ivan Howe To Lead OLIVER At Sharon Playhouse

Gina Naomi Baez, James Beaman, Justin Michael Duval And Ivan Howe To Lead OLIVER At Sharon Playhouse

Sharon Playhouse, the arts and entertainment venue in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut, continuing its tradition of pairing extraordinary talent from Broadway, television, and film with talented local actors from the the community of Northwest Connecticut and beyond, is delighted to present Lionel Bart's classic musical, Oliver! based on the Charles Dickens novel, Oliver Twist, from August 4 - 20.

Directed by Michael Kevin Baldwin and choreographed by Michelle Lemon, with musical direction by Jacob Carll, the company is led by Ivan Howe (Netflix limited series, ERIC, due for release in early 2024, ELF Jr. at Sharon Playhouse) as "Oliver," James Beaman (First National Tour of Monty Python's Spamalot) as "Fagin," Gina Naomi Baez (Only Murders In The Building) as "Nancy" and Justin Michael Duval (Jekyll and Hyde National Tour) as "Bill Sikes." The cast also features Phoebe Amankwah as "The Artful Dodger," John Bergeron as "Mr. Bumble" and Savannah Stevenson as "Widow Corney."

Rounding out the company are David Fanning, Vivian Burnham, Dan Radzikowski, Johanne Kesten, Jenna Leigh Miller, Xavier Turner, Grace Hamashima, Jeffrey Konowitch, Tyler Miranda, Jack Canevari, Nick Lamberti, Kellan Lockton, Jackson Magyar, Wolf Donner, Lyra Wilder, Emma Sisk, Kennadi Mitchell, Maris Jenter, Jack Lehner, CC Stevenson, Emily Hughes, Harriet Luongo, Richie Crane, Tyler Rosenblum, Alison Van Riper, Maggie Flannery, Victoria Brooks, and Jessica Sonner. Joe Piserchio and Judy Bowman of Judy Bowman Casting, served as casting directors.

The 2023 Playhouse lineup will also include Thornton Wilder's timeless, Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, Our Town (September 15-24); the clever, caustic, Broadway hit, The Lifespan of a Fact by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell (Sept. 29-Oct. 15); and the undeniably energetic Youth Theater production of Disney's Newsies Jr.

The Playhouse leadership team, comprised of Artistic Director Carl Andress, Managing Director Rod Christensen, and Associate Artistic Director/Director of Education Michael Kevin Baldwin, stated: "We are incredibly proud that this production of Oliver! marks a first in Playhouse history, by combining our Youth Theater company with our traditional summer offerings. This extraordinary cast promises that you can easily "Consider Yourself at Home" at the Sharon Playhouse!

For tickets and more information visit Click Here or call 860.364.7469 Ext. 201.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Warner Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season of THE MET: LIVE IN HD Photo
Warner Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season of THE MET: LIVE IN HD

The Warner Theatre has announced the 2023-2024 season of The Met: Live in HD, featuring nine Saturday matinee simulcasts streaming live from The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

2
JERSEY BOYS Comes to the Ivoryton Playhouse Photo
JERSEY BOYS Comes to the Ivoryton Playhouse

The Ivoryton Playhouse has announced the electrifying arrival of the Tony-winning musical sensation, JERSEY BOYS gracing our stage for a limited engagement! Prepare to be transported back in time to the swinging '60s and be captivated by the timeless story of four blue-collar boys from New Jersey who skyrocketed to fame as one of the greatest pop bands ever!

3
Samantha Bee Brings YOUR FAVORITE WOMAN to the Bushnell Photo
Samantha Bee Brings YOUR FAVORITE WOMAN to the Bushnell

Award-winning comedian and former host of 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,' Samantha Bee, will be bringing her new one-woman show YOUR FAVORITE WOMAN to Hartford! This unique stage show will mark Bee’s first national tour.

4
Windham Theatre Guilds YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Begins This Friday Photo
Windham Theatre Guild's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Begins This Friday

After four years, the WTG will bring back the summer musical! Don't miss Mel Brooks Young Frankenstein on the Tricia Hul Stage July 28th to August 12th.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Video Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
Madison Lyric Stage (7/21-7/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colosseum Rome Guide Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-4/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play
Westport Country Playhouse (10/24-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SpongeBob SquarePants: A Broadway Musical
Cirillo Summer Theatre (7/29-8/05)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School of Rock
Opera House Players (8/11-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GALVANIZED JAZZ BAND
Music Mountain (9/02-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dali Quartet & Vanessa Perez, Piano
Music Mountain (9/10-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Balourdet Quartet & Simone Dinnerstein, Piano
Music Mountain (8/20-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pippen
TheatreWorks New Milford (7/14-8/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You