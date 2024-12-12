GRANT & TWAIN Starring Tony Shalhoub & More Adds Second Reading at Twain House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Mark Twain House & Museum has added a second public reading of Elizabeth Diggs' historical drama, Grant & Twain. The award-winning play, featuring a celebrated cast including Emmy Award-winner Jill Eikenberry (L.A. Law), Tony and Emmy Award-winner Tony Shalhoub (Monk, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Academy Award-nominee and Emmy-winner David Strathairn (Lincoln, Nomadland), was initially announced as a one-night-only fundraiser happening on Saturday, January 18 at the museum.

Currently only sponsorship tickets remain for Saturday, which include a VIP reception with the actors and creatives. A second reading has been announced for Sunday, December 19 at 2pm. Tickets, available for a $75 donation to the museum, go on sale to the public on December 12 at 10am via the MTH&M website.

MTH&M Interim Executive Director Jack Sennott states, "We are pleased to welcome these renowned artists to Hartford and The Mark Twain House & Museum. And we are thrilled to announce that due to the overwhelming demand for reservations and a sold-out Saturday performance, the artists have agreed to perform a second reading of Grant & Twain on Sunday afternoon. What a testament to the talent on stage and the passion of our community. We are deeply grateful to playwright Elizabeth Diggs for offering her play as a fundraiser for the museum.”

Joining Eikenberry (playing First Lady Julia Grant), Shalhoub (Mark Twain) and Strathairn (President U.S. Grant) will be joined by actors Dion Graham (Audible's Narrator Hall of Fame inductee, 11-time Audie winner), Dana Watkins (Off-Broadway's Edwin, The Jazz Age) and Aubie Merrylees (Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird, KPOP) under the direction of James Glossman.

Comments