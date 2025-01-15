Full Cast and Creative Team Set for NOBODY LOVES YOU at A.C.T.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Conservatory Theater has revealed the full cast and creative team for the hilarious musical comedy, Nobody Loves You, performing at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theatre from Friday, February 28 through Sunday, March 30, 2025. Press night will be held on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

The game of love is on! “Nobody Loves You” is a wildly popular reality dating show in which eager contestants compete for love (and social media stardom). When Jeff, a philosophy grad student, snags a spot on the show to win back his ex, he breaks all the rules and tries to blow the game wide open. That is, until he falls for Jenny, an enticingly prickly “Nobody Loves You” producer who yearns to make serious films. In a world where every kiss comes at the end of a selfie stick, can two people really connect? Bay Area hometown heroes Itamar Moses (Tony Award winner for The Band’s Visit; Drama Desk winner for Dead Outlaw) and Gaby Alter provide an uproarious book, witty lyrics, and a winsome pop score in this madcap musical comedy helmed by Tony Award winner and A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon.

“Nobody Loves You is a hilarious and heartfelt musical quest for authenticity through the ridiculously inauthentic world of a reality dating show,” said MacKinnon. “You will root for your favorites, cringe at their foibles, and by the end of the show feel that you too should step into the world as yourself and take your chance at love. Seldom do I laugh as hard as when I get to direct a world created by Itamar Moses. Can’t wait to share Nobody Loves You with the San Francisco Bay Area.”



The cast of Nobody Loves You includes (in alphabetical order): Alan H. Green (Byron), Molly Hager (Megan), Seth Hanson (Christian), A.J. Holmes (Jeff), Ashley D. Kelley (Nina/Tanya), John-Michael Lyles (Dominic/Evan), Ana Yi Puig (Samantha), and Kuhoo Verma (Jenny). Understudies for Nobody Loves You include (in alphabetical order): Sleiman Alahmdieh (U/S Dominic/Evan, Byron), Sophia Alawi (U/S Jenny, Nina/Tanya), Stevie Allen (U/S Megan, Samantha), and Roeen Nooran (U/S Jeff, Christian).



The creative team for Nobody Loves You includes Itamar Moses (Book and Lyrics), Gaby Alter (Music and Lyrics), Steph Paul (Choreographer), Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Designer), Sarita Fellows (Costume Designer), Russell H. Champa (Lighting Designer), Jessica Paz (Sound Designer), Jane Cardona (Music Director), The Telsey Office / Lindsay Levine, CSA (Casting), Rickens Anantua (Associate Choreographer), Christopher R. Munnell (Production Stage Manager), Nick Carvalho (Assistant Stage Manager), and Julia Formanek (Assistant Stage Manager).

In connection with Nobody Loves You, A.C.T. will offer numerous InterACT events—many of which are presented free of charge—that will give patrons opportunities to get closer to the action while having an entire night out at the theater. Visit act-sf.org/interact to learn more about subscribing to these events throughout the season:

• Post-Show Conversations:

Tuesday, March 18, 6:30 p.m. | Sunday, March 23, 1 p.m. | Wednesday, March 26, 2 p.m.

After the show, stick around for a lively Q&A session with the actors and artists who create the work onstage.

• Pride Night:

Wednesday, March 19, before and following the 7:30 p.m. performance

A revamped pre- and post-show party celebrating LGBTQ+ pride within the theater community.

• Open Captioned Performance:

Saturday, March 22, 2 p.m. performance

At this performance, the dialogue will be displayed on a screen at the front of the stage on house left.

• Tasting Night:

Tuesday, March 25, 6:30 p.m.

Meet fellow theatergoers and get to know one of our local vendors at this hosted event before the show.

• PlayTime:

Saturday, March 29, 12:45 p.m.

Before this matinee performance, get hands-on with the artists who make it happen at this interactive theater workshop.

