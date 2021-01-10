POP IN A PATRON Fundraiser To Support Playhouse On Park

Playhouse on Park is giving you the chance to be in the theatre, despite Covid! A donation of $100 in support of the POP IN A PATRON fundraiser will provide you with the opportunity to join fellow audience members... in the form of a cardboard cutout!

Simply purchase your POP IN A PATRON seat (online, over the phone, by way of the United States Post Office or in person at our box office) for $100 and then send your photo via email. Donations are 100% tax deductible. Photos should be taken from the waste up, and against a light background. Resolution should be at least 300 dpi. Email all photos to Info@PlayhouseOnPark.org.

Buy as many as you want! This is your chance to see your entire family in our audiences, or perhaps your friends that normally join you at the theatre. You can even get cardboard cutouts of your pets! If this results in a sold-out crowd, over $10,000 will be raised to support Playhouse on Park.

Purchase your POP IN A PATRON online with any credit card here: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/playhouseonpark/2704/event/1203842 or call 860-523-5900 x 10. To pay by mail, make check payable to Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc and send to: POP IN A PATRON ℅ Playhouse on Park 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.