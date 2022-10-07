Feature: Top Talent at Wall Street Theater in Norwalk

Are you looking for a terrific place to go for date night, girls' night out, birthday celebration, or just have a great time? Then it's time to discover the Wall Street Theater in Norwalk. BroadwayWorld was curious about it and popped in to see one of its shows in the BMW of Darien Comedy Series lineup. It blew us away!

Most of the Wall Street Theater's live shows are concerts, but if the comedy night we saw is indicative of the caliber of performers it attracts, we're ready for more. The most recent show in the comedy line up featured multi-award winning comediennes, actors, writers, and podcasters Judy Gold (www.judygold.com) and Jessica Kirson (www.jessicakirson.com). Previous comedy acts included performances by Krystyna Hutchinson and Corrine Fisher. We're not talking about people who think they're comedians or just trying out material for an aspiring career in comedy. Gold and Kirson are in a completely different stratosphere when it comes to stand-up comedy with their take-no-prisoners performances. Nothing and no one is sacred. Kirson is frenetically funny and unparalleled when imitating teenage girls and old women. Gold, a noted advocated for Israel, LGBTQ+ rights, and various organizations, is the inarguably the queen of political incorrectness. Their performances are not the kind that's expected in polite suburbia, but they're truly top-notch, and that's the kind of entertainment Fairfield County's residents want without having to shlep to the city to get.

Oscar winner Geena Davis will appear on October 12 to celebrate her new book, Dying of Politeness. Australia's Thunder from Down Under (Girl's Night Outback with male strippers!) will take place on November 23. Magic - A Ballroom Musical: Where Ballroom meets Broadway will be presented as an early Christmas show on November 26.

Upcoming concerts include The Smithereens with special guest soloist Marshall Crenshaw (October 14), Ruben Studdard: An Evening of Luther Vandross (October 15), Violent Femmes (October 18), Back In Black: The True AC/DC Experience (October 21), Mac Sabbath's 2022 Pop-Up-Drive-Thru Tour with Speedealer & Lung, (October 23), Loudon Wainwright III (October 27), Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra (October 29) Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience (November 4), Live And Let Die: The music of Paul McCartney starring Broadway's Tony Kishman (November 5), Rael: The Music of Genesis (November 12), NRBQ: The New Rhythm and Blues Quartet (November 18), Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to the Bee Gees & Beyond (November 19), The Queers (December 1), Keller Williams and Williams Plotz (December 2), Wilton Rocks For Food, an annual three hour concert to raise money for Connecticut Foodshare and the Wilton Food Pantry (December 3), Rhonda Vincent: A Christmas Bluegrass Celebration (December 9), and Mike DelGuidice: Celebrating the Music of Billy Joel & Much More (December 16).

Over the next three months, you have an extensive choice of shows including talks, strip tease, dance, rock, country, Rhythm & Blues, and folk music. More entertainment is being booked. Look through your calendar and get tickets for your upcoming celebrations and for the holiday. There really is something for everyone's taste, and you can buy gift certificates to make your loved ones and friends happy.

The Wall Street Theatre is a 501c3 non-profit organization and a rentable venue for various forms of entertainment and events. Located at 71 Wall Street in Downtown Norwalk, there are plenty of restaurants nearby so you can really make it a fun night out. Visit www.wallstreettheater.com or call (203) 831-5004. Follow the Wall Street Theater on www.facebook.com/WallStreetTheater/, www.instagram.com/wallstreettheater/, and Twitter @wallst_theater.