Fall Zoom Classes Announced At The Ridgefield Playhouse

The Ridgefield Playhouse continues to make their most popular classes available via Zoom! Now, even if you don't live locally, you can learn from award winning instructors from you own home!

Celebrity Voice Coach Samantha Cole and Emmy Award-winning musician/producer Andy Gundell return with their popular Sing and Write Like a Pro Zoom Workshop at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesdays, September 30 through October 28. This workshop is for music artists who wish to learn about performing, vocal technique, proper mic use, songwriting, recording, licensing, as well as getting tips on marketing and promotional secrets from music industry insiders.

She's back! Award-winning comedian and Ridgefield Playhouse Comedy Series Artistic Director, Christine O'Leary returns with a new Stand-up Comedy Workshop - via Zoom! Step out of your comfort zone and learn how to take your comedy to the stage in this 8-week workshop Wednesdays, September 23 - November 11 from 6:30 - 8:30pm. Learn all of Christine's secrets of how to get the biggest laughs on stage and you'll walk away with your own 5 minute stand up set! Whether you have aspirations of doing stand up, or just want to gain confidence and have fun, maybe it's time to try what hundreds of students have called a game changer. This class is part of our Classes @ The Playhouse Series, Barts Tree Service Comedy Series, and Adam Broderick Salon & Spa Whole New You Series with support from Reliance Merchant Services.

Christine O'Leary was recently named by Curve Magazine as one of the "50 Funniest Lesbians in America." O'Leary has worked with top comedians in the business who have graced the stage at The Ridgefield Playhouse, including Gilbert Gottfried, Joy Behar, Susie Essman, Chevy Chase, Sinbad, Tracy Morgan, Janeane Garofalo and Margaret Cho. She's also worked with Ian Harvie ("Transparent") and headlined Long Beach Pride events with Jennifer Hudson, Indigo Girls, KC and the Sunshine Band, and more. She is an award-winning stand up comedian, comedy teacher, comedy mentor to members of her Team Green Light comedy collective, and philanthropic auctioneer who has raised millions of dollars for multiple nonprofits in New England. Christine's Adult stand up workshop has sold out 33 times in the past 6 years! Don't wait, make the leap!



Celebrity Voice Coach Samantha Cole and Emmy Award-winning musician/producer Andy Gundell return with their popular Sing and Write Like a Pro Zoom Workshop at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesdays, September 30 through October 28 from 7 - 9pm. This workshop is for music artists who wish to learn about performing, vocal technique, proper mic use, songwriting, recording, licensing, as well as getting tips on marketing and promotional secrets from music industry insiders. Guest speaker, Dave Novik, Exec. VP of A & R for Sony, RCA, Universal will be available for questions and answers during the last session. This event is part of our Classes @ The Playhouse Series and Adam Broderick Salon & Spa Whole New You Series, with support from Reliance Merchant Services. Scholarships are available through the generosity of the Beth and Bruce Becker Scholarship Fund. Students will participate in a songwriting circle, get tips on audio engineering and gear, and program tips for a home studio. Students will come away with the knowledge of how to set up, market and release their own project.

To register for classes ($300 - $350) call the box office at 203-438-5795 or visit our website ridgefieldplayhouse.org. Scholarships available through the generosity of the Beth and Bruce Becker Scholarship Fund.

