Fairfield Center Stage to Present BROADWAY THROUGH THE DECADES Benefit Concert

Since 2018, Fairfield Center Stage has produced over 40 local shows (musicals, plays, concerts, youth camp productions, readings). This November, FCS will celebrate Broadway songs from the past 100 years including songs from award winning shows such as Oklahoma, West Side Story, Hello Dolly, Annie, Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, RENT, Wicked, Six, Hadestown, and more. The concert will also feature a preview appearance by the cast of our upcoming production of Oliver as well as a sneak peek of our spring production of Sister Act the Musical.

This one-night-only gala concert featuring 20 songs by a cast of 50 singers and an on stage orchestra of 7 musicians will take place on Saturday November 2 @ 7pm @ Wakeman Hall inside First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Rd. in Fairfield, CT. Complete with a silent auction featuring thousands of dollars worth of prizes, live auction featuring access to exclusive house seats to Broadway shows, and concessions featuring wine and snacks. The show is helmed by FCS Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom, with Music Direction by Eli Newsom, and shared Choreography duties by Kellie Schweon Rosati and Jennifer Turner.

Regular tickets are available now and are $35 for front reserved seating and $25 for mid/rear reserved seating. A limited number of VIP tables that seat 4 or 8 guests are available. Amenities for VIP patrons include: premium seating locations and a bottle of wine (choice of red, white, or sparkling, or non-alcoholic drink options) for the table. Pricing for VIP tables is $200 for a 4-top table and $400 for an 8-top table. All ticket proceeds support FCS' operations of presenting quality musical theater utilizing local talent from Fairfield County. Tickets and info at fairfieldcenterstage.org

A bar with wine (red /white / sparkling), soft drinks, and candy/snacks will be open before and during the performance. Parking is free in the on-site lot. The approximate running time of the show is 2.5 hours including one extended intermission for auction bidding.

Parental Advisory: all ages welcome (all patrons must have a ticket), though we recommend this event for ages 10+.

More policies: Patrons will check in at the entrance and show their phone with order confirmation email. No printed paper needed/accepted, as this is a contactless event. All sales, final, no refunds or exchanges, with the exception of an unforeseen canceled performance (in which case patrons will have the option to choose between being future credit or a refund). No refunds/all sales final -- however, selling/transferring tickets to another person's name is allowed, email the box office for requests (info@fairfieldcenterstage.org) to transfer tickets to a friend or family member.

Following this concert the 2024/25 season continues with A Christmas Carol Experience, Dec 5-15 2024, FCS Rocks Carole King's Tapestry (Feb 2025 tbd), and Sister Act (May 2025 tbd). Open call auditions are held throughout the season.

Fairfield Center Stage is a local community theater group in Fairfield, CT that utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, Fairfield Center Stage dedicates its seasons of shows to putting Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's amazing venues.

For additional information about Fairfield Center Stage, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org

