Elm Shakespeare Announces Upcoming Events

Elm Shakespeare has announced its lineup of upcoming events.

For over two decades, Elm Shakespeare Company has made art in the Greater New Haven community. With a focus on education and anchored by our free summer show in Edgerton Park, the company has grown from a small group of like-minded theatre practitioners interested in bringing Shakespeare to all ages and peoples to a renowned New Haven institution serving over half a million people since 1995. It's been a journey to remember...

Check out the full lineup below!

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.elmshakespeare.org/.

Brave New Theater Spring 2021

April 22nd - June 3rd | Online Registration Required

Join Elm Shakespeare Company as we continue our series discussing the intersection of Shakespeare and Race as it relates to our current world.

Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare

April 27th and 28th | Online

Watch students of Mauro-Sheridan Interdistrict Magnet perform their version of this Shakespearean Comedy.

As You Like It by William Shakespeare

April 30th, 31st and May 1st | Edgerton Park, 75 Cliff Street, New Haven

Come see Teen Troupe perform Shakespeare's most musical performance directed by our resident teaching artist Benjamin Curns.

Selections from Hamlet

Week of June 15th | Online

Join us to watch Common Ground High School Students explore the complex themes brought about in this tragedy about the Prince of Denmark.

Romeo and Juliet Project

June 26th | Festival of Arts and Ideas

Ice the Beef, a youth-led anti-gun violence activist group has teamed up with our teaching artists to perform this show and highlight the aspects that remind us why gang activity is harmful to everyone involved.