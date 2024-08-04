Drama Works Theatre Company Brings Heart To Political Drama TWO ROOMS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drama Works Theatre Company, a resident theatre company in Old Saybrook, CT will continue its compelling 2024 season with Two Rooms by Lee Blessing. The show is directed by Ed Wilhelms and features actors Emily Yates, Tristan Cole, Frank DiCaro, and Alicia James. Performances will take place September 6th, 7th, 13th and 14th at 7:30pm and the 8th and 15th at 3:00pm.

Two Rooms is a drama set against the backdrop of international conflict, exploring themes of communication, isolation, and the personal cost of political violence. The play tells the story of Michael and his wife, Lainie, whose lives are upended when Michael is held hostage in a room in Beirut. Lainie reflects on the situation in her own "room" back home. She's visited by Ellen, a cool headed professional from the State Department and Walker, a reporter, trying to get Lainie to give him a big story. Imaginary conversations between Michael and Lainie give each other hope.

A tragic love story and an intimate look at the human condition under political pressure, Two Rooms was first produced in the 1980's, yet is shockingly relevant today. Lee Blessings' plays have become audience favorites at Drama Works, providing entertaining and provocative stories on stage. Previous Blessings plays produced at the theatre include A Walk in the Woods and Independence.

Drama Works Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, resident performing arts company dedicated to the production of thought provoking, inspiring and relevant theatre. Upcoming shows will include Venus in Fur by David Ives and a special Christmastime production. The theatre is located at 323 Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook, CT. Tickets for Two Rooms are available online through dramaworkstheatre.org.

