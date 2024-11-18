Dick Terhune’s One-Man A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to the Warner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Warner Theatre will bring Dick Terhune’s one-man performance of A Christmas Carol To the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre for two performances only, December 14–15, 2024. This new adaptation offers audiences a fresh take on Charles Dickens’ timeless holiday classic. Tickets start at just $25.00 and are expected to sell quickly.

Renowned for his versatility and captivating stage presence, Terhune conjures over thirty of Dickens’ most memorable characters in a dynamic solo performance. “Performing a one-man show is a huge joy and a huge responsibility,” shared actor Dick Terhune. “There’s no one else on stage for ninety-minutes, so it’s entirely up to me to captivate the audience with the cast of characters in my head; fortunately, Mr. Dickens gave me great material to work with.”

Audiences and critics alike have celebrated Terhune’s powerful interpretation of A Christmas Carol. From Ebenezer Scrooge’s heart-wrenching transformation to the ghostly visitations that haunt him, Terhune’s portrayal has been hailed as “mesmerizing…breathtaking…brilliant…unforgettable.” One reviewer raved, “A master artist and his riveting performance left the audience spellbound. You must see it!”

Don’t miss your chance to experience this unforgettable performance that brings Dickens’ cherished story to life! A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit KidsPlay Children’s Museum. A Christmas Carol will take place at the Warner’s Nancy Marine Studio Theatre in Torrington, CT on December 14 at 7:30 pm and December 15 at 2:00 pm with tickets starting at $25.00. Visit warnertheatre.org or call the Warner Theatre box office at (860) 489-7180 x1 to reserve your seats today!





