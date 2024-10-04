DRACULA to be Presented at Castle Craig Players This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just in time for Halloween, Castle Craig are kicking off their 32nd Season with the original tale of terror, Bram Stoker's Dracula, running October 18-November 3 at the groups intimate Meriden venue.

When the mysterious Count Dracula takes an interest in the beautiful, young Lucy who suffers from horrific dreams and a strange illness, he arouses the suspicions of her fiancé Jonathan Harker and Professor Van Helsing. Following a series of grisly murders and unexplained occurrences, the men fear Dracula may be one of the undead that prowls the darkness and preys upon innocent souls.

Adapted by Hamilton Deane & John L. Balderston, this stage version was the first authorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 novel. After touring the UK, it premiered on Broadway in 1924, starring Bela Lugosi in his first major English-speaking role. Lugosi would go on to don the cape for the 1931 Universal film adaptation and create his own now iconic performance.

"I've always been fascinated and strongly influenced by the world of the macabre," said director Stephen Amato. "It's a real thrill to get to offer some small contribution to the legacy of this incredible story, and to get to work with a group as passionate and dedicated as the company at Castle Craig."

CCP alumni Tullio Milani (Spamalot) tackles the title role of Dracula, the prince of darkness. He is joined by Bill Rodman (CCP's Gypsy) as Dr. Seward, Sara Courtemanche as Lucy, Griffin Kulp (CCP's Clue, Complete Works of William Shakespeare [Abridged], Spamalot) as Jonathan Harker, Erin Aldrich (CCP's Into the Woods) as Renfield, Jonathan Cohen (CCP's Into the Woods) as Abraham Van Helsing, Meghan Magner as Miss Welles, and Mike Zimmerman as Butterworth.

The show features lighting design by Ben Ehrenreich, sound design by Lee Dupree, and scenic design by Stephen Amato. Juliette Janchuk serves as Production Stage Manager, assisted by Bret Olson.

All seats are $25 ($20 for Seniors ages 65+). Presented cabaret-style with table seating, patrons are invited to bring their own food & beverages to enjoy! Seating is extremely limited - so patrons are encouraged to buy in advance! Tickets are sold exclusively online at www.CastleCraigPlayers.org.

A special Halloween night performance will be presented on Thursday, October 31 at 7:30pm. Costumes are encouraged, and prizes will be awards for the spookiest outfits!

Comments