Connecticut Repertory Theatre Announces 75th Anniversary Season

Titles for the season include The Moors, The Old Man and the Old Moon, and more.

By: Sep. 03, 2024
Connecticut Repertory Theatre Announces 75th Anniversary Season Image
Connecticut Repertory Theatre has announced its 2024-2025 season celebrating 75 years of CRT, featuring four dynamic mainstage productions celebrating life, love, laughter, and the resilience of the human spirit. 

THE MOORS

By Jen Silverman
Directed by Kristen Palmer
The Nafe Katter Theatre 

October 10 – 20, 2024

Two sisters and a dog live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming of love and power. The arrival of a governess and a moorhen set them on a strange, dangerous path. A deliciously dark comedy about desperation and visibility. 

THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON

Book, Music and Lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co.
Directed by Matthew Sorensen
November 14 – 23, 2024
The Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre

The Old Man spends his days and nights as the moon's sole caretaker. When his wife is lured away by a mysterious melody, he must decide between his duty and his love. This sea-faring epic is a magical music-and-puppet-filled adventure, including storms, civil wars, grouchy ghosts, a giant fish. A tale with a heart as big as the sky.  

POCATELLO

By Samuel D. Hunter
Directed by Paul Mullins
March 27 – April 6, 2025
The Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre
 
Eddie manages an Italian chain restaurant in a city being paved over with strip malls and franchises. As pressures mount, he strives to keep his hometown feeling like home, one soup and salad special at a time.  A heartbreaking comedy about love and connection in a shifting world. Featuring Equity guests.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

By William Shakespeare
Directed by Vince Tycer
April 24 – May 4, 2025
The Nafe Katter Theatre
 
CRT closes out its 75th season with Shakespeare's joyful 15th century rom-com, replete with intrigue, hijinks, mistaken identity, and a conniving ne'er-do-well. Can true love triumph over deceit, and will Beatrice and Benedick discover the spark beneath their sparring? Come see! Featuring Equity guests. 

Flex Passes are on sale now and available online 24/7 at crt.uconn.edu, via email at crtboxoffice@uconn.edu, or by phone at 860.486.2113. 




