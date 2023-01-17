Connecticut Ballet Presents BE MY VALENTINE

Connecticut Ballet, under the artistic direction of Brett Raphael, invites audiences to Be My Valentine, a passionate program of classic and contemporary pas de deux. As an add-on, audiences can join the dancers onstage for an after-party -- complete with a rose for each guest. Connecticut Ballet's Be My Valentine will be staged Monday, February 13 at 7:30pm at the Palace Theatre in Stamford and Tuesday, February 14 at 7:30pm at The Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets for both engagements are on sale now.

Raphael states, "We are excited to celebrate love in all its forms as told through the most passionate means of expression: dance! We hope audiences -- whether they are single and ready to mingle, dating, married, partnered, or solo and content to be so -- will fall in love with this romantic evening of dance. The onstage after-party is not to be missed!"

Artistic Director Brett Raphael has chosen six exciting and aptly-suggestive duets to comprise the Be My Valentine program: two by Raphael himself, three revivals from Connecticut Ballet's extensive repertoire, and a world premiere fusing contemporary ballet and Argentine tango by renowned choreographer Dardo Galletto. Raphael's 'Romeo and Juliet Pas de Deux' will be danced to the famous Prokofiev score, a stark contrast to the Bruce Springsteen track which inspired his other duet on the program, 'New York City Serenade' from 1981. Rounding out the program will be Lynne Taylor-Corbett's haunting 'Full Moon' to music by Paul Winter, and two commissioned works: Marc Spielberger's 'Babar Layar' to music by Colin McPhee, and Alex Tressor's 'Boys Will Be Cowboys' to Willie Nelson's 'Cowboys are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other.'

Tickets for the February 13 performance at 7:30pm at The Palace Theatre (61 Atlantic Street, Stamford) are $50 to $75 (plus ticketing fees) and can be purchased by visiting PalaceStamford.org or by calling (203) 325-4466. Tickets for the February 14 performance at 7:30pm at The Bushnell (166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford) are $58 to $76 (plus ticketing fees) and can be purchased by visiting Bushnell.org or by calling (860) 987-5900. For both performances, the onstage after-party with the dancers can be added for only $5 at time of purchase.

Both performances are fully accessible for people with limited mobility. Discounted group rates of 20% off are available for parties of 10. For more information, call Connecticut Ballet at (860) 293-1039, (203) 964-1211 or visit connecticutballet.org.