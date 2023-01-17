Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Connecticut Ballet Presents BE MY VALENTINE

Performances are at Palace Theatre/Stamford on February 13 and The Bushnell/Hartford on February 14.

Jan. 17, 2023  
Connecticut Ballet Presents BE MY VALENTINE

Connecticut Ballet, under the artistic direction of Brett Raphael, invites audiences to Be My Valentine, a passionate program of classic and contemporary pas de deux. As an add-on, audiences can join the dancers onstage for an after-party -- complete with a rose for each guest. Connecticut Ballet's Be My Valentine will be staged Monday, February 13 at 7:30pm at the Palace Theatre in Stamford and Tuesday, February 14 at 7:30pm at The Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets for both engagements are on sale now.

Raphael states, "We are excited to celebrate love in all its forms as told through the most passionate means of expression: dance! We hope audiences -- whether they are single and ready to mingle, dating, married, partnered, or solo and content to be so -- will fall in love with this romantic evening of dance. The onstage after-party is not to be missed!"

Artistic Director Brett Raphael has chosen six exciting and aptly-suggestive duets to comprise the Be My Valentine program: two by Raphael himself, three revivals from Connecticut Ballet's extensive repertoire, and a world premiere fusing contemporary ballet and Argentine tango by renowned choreographer Dardo Galletto. Raphael's 'Romeo and Juliet Pas de Deux' will be danced to the famous Prokofiev score, a stark contrast to the Bruce Springsteen track which inspired his other duet on the program, 'New York City Serenade' from 1981. Rounding out the program will be Lynne Taylor-Corbett's haunting 'Full Moon' to music by Paul Winter, and two commissioned works: Marc Spielberger's 'Babar Layar' to music by Colin McPhee, and Alex Tressor's 'Boys Will Be Cowboys' to Willie Nelson's 'Cowboys are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other.'

Tickets for the February 13 performance at 7:30pm at The Palace Theatre (61 Atlantic Street, Stamford) are $50 to $75 (plus ticketing fees) and can be purchased by visiting PalaceStamford.org or by calling (203) 325-4466. Tickets for the February 14 performance at 7:30pm at The Bushnell (166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford) are $58 to $76 (plus ticketing fees) and can be purchased by visiting Bushnell.org or by calling (860) 987-5900. For both performances, the onstage after-party with the dancers can be added for only $5 at time of purchase.

Both performances are fully accessible for people with limited mobility. Discounted group rates of 20% off are available for parties of 10. For more information, call Connecticut Ballet at (860) 293-1039, (203) 964-1211 or visit connecticutballet.org.




Garet&Co Contemporary Dance Presents ECLIPSE Photo
Garet&Co Contemporary Dance Presents ECLIPSE
This February, the award winning contemporary dance company, Garet&Co, is producing their first ever evening length show at the Warner Theatre: 'ECLIPSE.'
Kelli OHara to Perform at Staples Music Departments ALOHA CABARET FUNDRAISER Next Week Photo
Kelli O'Hara to Perform at Staples Music Department's ALOHA CABARET FUNDRAISER Next Week
The Staples Music Department will present the Aloha Cabaret fundraiser on Sunday, January 22nd, at 6:30pm, at Westport Library's state-of-the-art new performance space, where Kelli O'Hara will be a highlight.
QUEEN OF BASEL By Hilary Bettis At TheaterWorks Hartford, February 3-26 Photo
QUEEN OF BASEL By Hilary Bettis At TheaterWorks Hartford, February 3-26
TheaterWorks Hartford, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, presents the New England Premiere of QUEEN OF BASEL by Hilary Bettis.
ECCENTRIC WOMEN OF RIDGEFIELD to be Presented at the Meetinghouse This Month Photo
ECCENTRIC WOMEN OF RIDGEFIELD to be Presented at the Meetinghouse This Month
Eccentric Women of Ridgefield, a joint project of the Ridgefield Theater Barn and the Ridgefield Historical Society, will be presented at The Meetinghouse Sunday, January 29th at 2pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Garet&Co Contemporary Dance Presents ECLIPSEGaret&Co Contemporary Dance Presents ECLIPSE
January 16, 2023

This February, the award winning contemporary dance company, Garet&Co, is producing their first ever evening length show at the Warner Theatre: 'ECLIPSE.'
Kelli O'Hara to Perform at Staples Music Department's ALOHA CABARET FUNDRAISER Next WeekKelli O'Hara to Perform at Staples Music Department's ALOHA CABARET FUNDRAISER Next Week
January 14, 2023

The Staples Music Department will present the Aloha Cabaret fundraiser on Sunday, January 22nd, at 6:30pm, at Westport Library's state-of-the-art new performance space, where Kelli O'Hara will be a highlight.
QUEEN OF BASEL By Hilary Bettis At TheaterWorks Hartford, February 3-26QUEEN OF BASEL By Hilary Bettis At TheaterWorks Hartford, February 3-26
January 13, 2023

TheaterWorks Hartford, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, presents the New England Premiere of QUEEN OF BASEL by Hilary Bettis.
ECCENTRIC WOMEN OF RIDGEFIELD to be Presented at the Meetinghouse This MonthECCENTRIC WOMEN OF RIDGEFIELD to be Presented at the Meetinghouse This Month
January 13, 2023

Eccentric Women of Ridgefield, a joint project of the Ridgefield Theater Barn and the Ridgefield Historical Society, will be presented at The Meetinghouse Sunday, January 29th at 2pm.
Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Spring 2023 Classes in Simsbury and Hartford, CTRegister Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Spring 2023 Classes in Simsbury and Hartford, CT
January 13, 2023

Registration is open for Playhouse Theatre Academy's spring 2023 classes in Simsbury and Hartford, CT! Classes in Simsbury will take place at Simsmore Square (540 Hopmeadow Street) and classes in Hartford will take place at the 224 EcoSpace (224 Farmington Avenue).
share