Charter Oak Cultural Center Announces A NIGHT OF THANKSGIVING And Final Phase Of Capital Campaign

Charter Oak Cultural Center has announced the launch of the last phase of its “Our House is a House for All People” Capital Campaign. The campaign aims to raise the final $1.5 million needed to achieve its $12.7 million goal to create a vibrant, expanded campus where everyone in the community can study and enjoy the arts.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Charter Oak invites the community to a special event on Thursday, November 21, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Mark Twain House & Museum, 351 Farmington Ave., Hartford. The event will be emceed by Colin McEnroe, the popular radio personality and host of The Colin McEnroe Show on Connecticut Public Radio. The evening will feature a sumptuous reception and opportunities for guests to learn more about the campaign's goals and progress and celebrate Charter Oak's impact in the greater Hartford community. Admission is free, but space is limited and so registration is required at CharterOakCenter.org/event/Thanksgiving/.

“Our mission is to do the work of social justice through the arts in Hartford and beyond,” said Rabbi Donna Berman, Executive Director of Charter Oak Cultural Center. "This event is not just about reaching a financial goal; it is about bringing together the community that has been the heart of Charter Oak for decades," said Rabbi Donna Berman, Executive Director of Charter Oak Cultural Center. "We are excited to share our vision for the future—a vision that includes more classrooms, more students, and more love for the arts. We invite everyone to come and discover how we are flourishing and how each person can play a part in building Charter Oak's future.”

Charter Oak Cultural Center currently operates out of Connecticut's oldest synagogue, built in 1876 and saved from demolition in the 1970s. With a $1.2 million operating budget, the Center provides free, high-quality arts education to 1,000 underserved Hartford children through its City School of the Arts. This includes classes in creative writing, theater, drawing, painting, music lessons, and participation in Hartford's first all-city youth orchestra and brass band. The Center also offers three programs for members of the homeless community, providing educational and employment opportunities.

The “Our House is a House for All People” Capital Campaign has already raised $4.7 million and secured a $6.5 million grant from the Connecticut Community Investment Fund[1] . These funds have enabled Charter Oak to purchase a historic building adjacent to its current location and begin renovation. The final phase of the campaign seeks to complete the renovation of both buildings to create a unified campus that is accessible, welcoming and equipped to serve even more community members. Funds will be used to install a state-of-the-art HVAC system, create more classrooms, make the entire facility accessible to all, and expand the operating budget to accommodate the increase in students and visitors.

Charter Oak Cultural Center is calling on the community to help achieve its vision of a "house for all people." Donations of any size are encouraged to help bring this vision to life. Says Executive Director Rabbi Donna Berman, “Charter Oak is a place where the arts flourish, where all are welcome to explore culture and ideas and to unleash their imaginations. Together, we can expand our campus and our reach and welcome even more people into Charter Oak's embrace.” Please visit Charter Oak's website to make a donation at Charteroakcenter.org/capcampaign/.

