Central Connecticut State University Dance Education Program Presents Virtual Showcase 'Legends'

Central Connecticut State University's Dance Education Program presents "Legends" in collaboration with student dance company Dancentral. "Legends" is the annual Spring Faculty Dance Showcase and will be livestreamed on April 18th at 3 p.m. at www.ccsu.edu/dance. The live stream is free to watch, but registration is recommended. You can register at https://www.showpass.com/legends-ccsu-dance-education-program-w-dancentral/.

Legends is a dance performance honoring musical icons of the '60's, '70's, and '80's. This performance also celebrates CCSU's own dance icon, recently retired Professor and Dance Program Director Catherine Fellows, who, through her 44-year long career left us with a rich legacy that includes a beautiful dance complex, a wide range of dance programs and courses, and statewide K-12 dance certification.

The show features a wide range of choreography created by CCSU dance faculty and guest artists in styles including modern, contemporary, jazz and ballroom. As the department's first show together in over a year, we hope you will join us to celebrate the legends who came before us, as well as our future legends in the making!

The Dance Education Program offers two majors and a minor: Dance Education, B.S.; Dance Education with a specialization in Entrepreneurship, B. S.; Dance, Minor. Students learn from our extraordinary and diverse faculty as well as internationally acclaimed artists-in residence. From ballet to hip-hop and jazz to Afro-Caribbean, students will learn technique, dance history, and how to create their own dances. Students will experience the canon of American modern dance, learning to understand and respect the lineage while embracing the future of contemporary forms. For more information about The Dance Education Program, visit www.ccsu.edu/dance.

Central Connecticut State University is a community of learners dedicated to teaching and scholarship that emphasizes development and application of knowledge and ideas through research and outreach activities, and prepares students to be thoughtful, responsible, and successful citizens. As a comprehensive public university, we provide broad access to quality degree programs at the baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral levels. Visit www.ccsu.edu for more information.