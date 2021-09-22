Castle Craig Players to Launch 2021-22 Reopening Season With STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Get ready for a (long overdue) dose of Southern hospitality! Meriden's Castle Craig Players are re-opening their doors this fall with Robert Harling's comedy-drama STEEL MAGNOLIAS, running October 14-24!

It's the 1980s in Louisiana and at Truvy's beauty shop the motto is: "There is no such thing as natural beauty." The women are all sass and brass. Gossip, revelations, and witty banter flow like refreshing sweet tea on a hot summer day. Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz of blow dryers, six Southern spitfires gather each week to gossip and support each other through thick and thin. But those bonds are about to be tested when the ladies face a life-changing event. Infused with heart and humor, STEEL MAGNOLIAS is a hilarious story of love, loss, and enduring friendship.

The opening of this production will mark nearly 19 months since Castle Craig has presented a production on their intimate Meriden stage in front of a live audience. During the interim, the group produced a slew of virtual productions and most recently staged "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" outdoors under the stars at the Hubbard Park Bandshell.

"STEEL MAGNOLIAS is both iconic and universal," said director Pamela Amodio. "The messages of friendship, loyalty, and strength which are illustrated throughout the script, resonate with women around the world and in all age groups. Women share their burdens of tragedy and sorrow and carry them with amazing strength. We've all been there, done that!"

Playwright Robert Harling was inspired to write his first play after his sister Susan died of complications from diabetes. STEEL MAGNOLIAS premiered off-Broadway at the WPA Theater in 1987, then quickly transferred to the Lucille Lortel Theater and became an instant sensation, running for three years and spawning the hit movie starring Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Darryl Hannah, Shirley MacLaine, and Olympia Dukakis.

Castle Craig's cast is made up entirely of new faces to the group's intimate stage! The production features Clare Fravel (M'Lynn), Sarah Yeisley (Shelby), Gina Marie Davies (Truvy), Catherine Quirk (Clairee), Julia Torello (Annelle) and Dawn Maselli (Ouiser). Kathy Wade serves as Production Stage Manager and features Dusty Rader's lighting design.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS runs for two weeks only - October 14-24 (Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm) at The Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse, 59 West Main Street, Meriden, CT. Presented Cabaret Style with table seating, patrons are invited to bring beverages and light snacks to enjoy!

All seats are $25 ($20 for Seniors ages 65+). Seating is extremely limited - so patrons are encouraged to buy in advance! Tickets are sold exclusively online at www.CastleCraigPlayers.org.

Support for STEEL MAGNOLIAS is made possible by season sponsor Express Employment Professionals.

Patrons are REQUIRED to wear a mask in the theater (unless actively eating or drinking) REGARDLESS of vaccination status. Parties over four may be seated separately at an adjacent table to accommodate social distancing protocols. Hand sanitizers and wipes will be available for patrons and staff throughout the theater, and anti-bacterial and anti-virus filters in our HVAC system, per CDC and EPA guidelines. To view CCP's full COVID-19 Safety Overview, please visit castlecraigplayers.org/covid-19-safety-overview/