Casting Announced for LES MISERABLES' Waterbury Engagement the Palace Theater

Casting for Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, has been announced for its much anticipated Waterbury engagement at the Palace Theater, direct from a celebrated two-and-a-half year Broadway engagement. To purchase tickets visit www.palacetheaterct.org, call 203.346.2000, or in person the Box Office 100 East Main Street, Waterbury. Ticket prices start at $46.50. For a sneak peek, please visit www.LesMiz.com.

Nick Cartell portrays the fugitive 'Jean Valjean.' He is joined by Josh Davis as 'Javert,' Jimmy Smagula as 'Thénardier,' Allison Guinn as 'Madame Thénardier,' Mary Kate Moore as 'Fantine,' Matt Shingledecker as 'Enjolras,' Phoenix Best as 'Éponine,' Joshua Grosso as 'Marius' and Jillian Butler as 'Cosette.' Annabel Cole and Mackenzie Mercer alternate in the role of 'Little Cosette/Young Éponine.' Robbie Crandall and Jasper Davenport alternate in the role of 'Gavroche.'

The ensemble includes John Ambrosino, Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, Olivia Dei Cicchi, Brent Comer, Kelsey DeNae, Caitlin Finnie, J. Michael Finley, Jillian Gray, Matt Hill, Monté J. Howell, Stavros Koumbaros, Andrew Maughan, Maggie Elizabeth May, Darrell Morris, Jr., Bree Murphy, Domonique Paton, Tim Quartier, Erin Ramirez, Julia Ellen Richardson, Patrick Rooney, Brett Stoelker, Kayla Teruel, Kyle Timson and Christopher Viljoen.

With glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking production of LES MISÉRABLES, which broke box office records during its pre-Broadway tour, has left both audiences and critics awestruck, cheering "Les Miz is born again!" (NY1).

Cameron Mackintosh said, "I'm delighted that after a four-year absence this glorious production is once again touring the major cities across North America and is more spectacular than ever."

"Thrilling, spectacular and unforgettable."

-The New York Times

"**** (4 out of 4 stars). One of the greatest musicals ever created! A gorgeous touring 'Les Misérables' is back on the barricades, renewed and refreshed."

-Chicago Tribune

"This 'Les Miz' is a winner. Standout cast shines in revamped production."

-The Providence Journal

"You simply won't want it to end."

-Boston Globe

"A stirring, thumping, heart-throbbing return of a pop opera whose themes of revolution and righteousness seem particularly well suited to our current turbulent times."

-Hartford Courant



"Visually stunning! A monumental musical packed with power voices."

-Chicago Sun-Times

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring one of the greatest scores of all time, with thrilling and beloved songs including "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Do You Hear the People Sing" and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Along with the Oscar-winning movie version, it has now been seen by more than 130 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe. LES MISÉRABLES is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 35th year.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Boublil and Schönberg's LES MISÉRABLES has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer from the original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and original adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. The original LES MISÉRABLES orchestrations are by John Cameron with new orchestrations by Christopher Jahnke, Stephen Metcalfe and Stephen Brooker. The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt and projections by Fifty-Nine Productions. Music Supervision is by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, with casting by Kaitlin Shaw for Tara Rubin Casting.

Produced on stage by Cameron Mackintosh, LES MISÉRABLES is the world's longest running musical now in its 35th year in London. Produced on screen also by Mackintosh (along with Working Title and Universal), LES MISÉRABLES is now the most successful movie of an original stage musical.

The original production of LES MISÉRABLES opened in London at the Barbican Theatre on October 8, 1985, transferred to the Palace Theatre on December 4, 1985 and moved to the Queen's Theatre on April 3, 2004 where it played to packed houses.The new production of LES MISÉRABLES, the only version of the show produced by Cameron Mackintosh that has been seen around the world in the last ten years, will begin performances at the Sondheim Theatre (formerly the Queen's Theatre) in the West End on December 18, 2019.

From August 10-November 30, 2019 a spectacular staging of LES MISÉRABLES in concert with a company of over 65 will run at the intimate Gielgud Theatre in London's West End.

The original Broadway production of LES MISÉRABLES opened at the Broadway Theatre on March 12, 1987 and transferred to the Imperial Theatre on October 17, 1990 running for 6,680 performances. The original US National Tour began in November 1987 and visited over 150 cities before closing in St. Louis, MO in 2006. Broadway audiences welcomed LES MIZ back to New York on November 9, 2006 where the show played the Broadhurst Theatre until its final performance on January 6, 2008.

The new production was conceived in 2009 to celebrate the 25th Anniversary, with record-breaking productions in the U.K., Australia, Japan, Korea, France, Spain, Dubai, Manila, Singapore, Brazil and Mexico. The North American Tour traveled across the U.S. for two years then played a five-month engagement in Toronto before returning to the Imperial Theatre on Broadway in March 2014 for over 1,000 performances. The new production is currently playing to sold out houses across North America and on tour in the U.K.

To date, LES MISÉRABLES remains the 5th longest-running Broadway production of all time.





