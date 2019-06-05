Cast Announced For THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS At Playhouse On Park

Playhouse on Park has the honor of being able to share a piece of history with the Greater Hartford community (and beyond!) as we present our summer musical THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, running June 26-August 4. Our Main Stage seasons always end with shows that are a tour de force, and this is no exception.

Nominated for a staggering twelve Tony Awards, THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS is not only a triumph of the American musical theatre, but also a true story that still demands to be told nearly 90 years after its occurrence. This gripping musical turns the tables on an infamous event in American history that took place in Alabama in which nine African-American men were accused of a crime they did not commit.

THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS is a collaboration by musical greats, John Kander and Fred Ebb (CHICAGO, CABARET), and has been hailed as one of the most visionary pieces ever to grace the Broadway stage.

Starring in this production are: Troy Valjean Rucker* (National Tour: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Regional: Actors Theatre Of Louisville, The Muny, Walnut Street Theatre) as Haywood Patterson, Dennis Holland* (50th Anniversary international tour of WEST SIDE STORY, Broadway - THE MUSIC MAN; Regional - Paper Mill Playhouse, Goodspeed, Guthrie) as The Interlocutor, Ivory McKay* (Madison Square Garden: BUZZ WHO, HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!; National Tour:Judah JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT) as Mr. Bones, and Torrey Linder (US Tour: ELF THE MUSICAL; National Tour: DIRTY DANCING) as Mr. Tambo.

Also starring in this production are: Renee J Sutherland (Fairfield Center Stage: DREAMGIRLS; The Brookfield Theatre for the Arts: THE WILD PARTY) as The Lady, and Cedric Greene (Gateway Playhouse: MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL, CABARET) as Olen Montgomery.

Our Director and Choreographer are excited to be working with current students at some of the top Musical Theatre training programs: Grant Reynolds (Charles Weems/ Victoria Price) is a rising senior at Carnegie Mellon University, Justin Sturgis (Roy Wright) is currently a student at NYU Tisch, Jerry Hamilton (Andy Wright) will be a sophomore at the Hartt School, Jaylan Evans (Ozie Powell/Ruby Bates) is a rising senior at ELON, Cedrick Ekra (Clarence) is a rising sophomore at Emerson College, Alex Robertson (Willie Roberson) is a rising senior at The Hartt School, and Trishawn Paul, who plays 13 year old Eugene Williams, is currently a sophomore at the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts.

Playhouse co-artistic directors and co-founders Sean Harris and Darlene Zoller (In The Heights, HAIR, A Chorus Line) return to direct and choreograph this show, respectively. Melanie Guernin (In The Heights) returns as musical director. For an in-depth interview with Director Sean Harris, please visit the Playhouse blog, https://playhouseonparkct.wordpress.com.

From casting, to research, to consulting work, we've been preparing for months so that we may responsibly tell this engrossing true story. In an effort to continue to conversations that will be sparked by THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, talkbacks with the cast are scheduled after every performance during this run.

On July 11, there will be a Young Professionals Night Out special event during the run of The Scottsboro Boys! If you're a young professional (ages 21-35), join Playhouse on Park's Young Professionals Advisory Board for a pre-show reception complete with light snacks, wine and beer before the show. The young professionals rate for this show is $25, all seats reserved.

On July 30, the Playhouse will partner with The Connecticut Historical Society, in conjunction with its current exhibit, Black Citizenship In The Age Of Jim Crow, for a panel discussion. This event is free and open to the public, featuring special guests from the Playhouse production and complimentary refreshments. More information is forthcoming.

Open Mic Nights during this run are set for Saturday, July 13 and Saturday, August 3. After the performance, the open mic begins - free and open to the public! Bring your own music (or choose from ours!) and BYOB. Accompanist provided.

A specially priced Tuesday matinee is also scheduled for this show on June 2 at 2pm, with all tickets priced at $22.50, all seats reserved.

Tickets are now on sale, and range from $40-$50. Student, Senior and Let's Go Arts discounts are available. Opening night, complete with a complimentary pre-show wine and cheese reception, is Friday, June 28 at 8pm. Previews are on June 26&27, with all tickets at $17.50. For more information or tickets call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You