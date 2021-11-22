Camp John Waters to Return With Deborah Harry, Colleen Fitzpatrick​​ & Mink Stole

Director John Waters will return to Club Getaway in Kent, Connecticut this fall to host his 5th Annual Camp John Waters. This once in a lifetime sleepaway-camp experience for his super fans will take place from September 9th - 12th. The 300-acre adult summer camp will be transformed into a cinephile's dreamland for this exclusive weekend unlike any other.

Camp John Waters promises to be crazier, funnier and even more star-studded than ever before with Deborah Harry, Colleen Fitzpatrick and Mink Stole as special 2022 camp counselors. Guests will be invited to participate alongside other trashy campers in fun activities like a John Waters Costume Contest judged by John Waters, dance parties, a John Waters Movie Marathon, Hairspray Karaoke, Bloody Mary Bingo, Campfire & S'mores, Photo Opportunities with John, Camper Swap Meet, Baltimore Bar Hike, & Bobbing For Hotdogs.

Paint & Sip, Swimming, Trapeze, Zip Lining, Hiking, Biking, Rock Climbing, Skywalking at the Aerial Park, Archery, Waterskiing, Tennis, Giant Swings, Paddle Boarding, Bungee Trampolining, will also be on the camp menu of activities to choose from.

Sales will be open to the general public on Monday, December 8th at 11am EST via www.campjohnwaters.com. Rates begin at $565 for campers looking to camp in the great outdoors for the weekend. All inclusive 6-person cabin accommodations begin at $634. All inclusive weekends include 8 meals, activities and entertainment. Bus service from New York City is available for an added fee. Once guests arrive they can leave their wallets behind while letting their inner freak out.

Safety is of the utmost importance to Club Getaway owner David Schreiber. Proof of vaccination is required to attend and a complete COVID-19 Safety Guide can be found at https://fun.clubgetaway.com/safeplaybook