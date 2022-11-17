Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COME FROM AWAY Comes to The Bushnell This December

Performances run December 20-24, 2022.

Nov. 17, 2022  
The Bushnell has announced the national tour of Come From Away, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world, will return to Hartford for a limited engagement December 20-24, 2022. Come From Away, tickets are on sale now!

Performances of Come From Away at The Bushnell will be Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30 PM, Thursday and Friday at 2 and 7:30 PM and Saturday at 1:00 PM. Tickets start at $42. A special military discount to the Friday matinee show ($25 tickets in Rear Mezzanine/Mid & Rear Balcony) is available through the Bushnell Box Office. Tickets can be purchased in person at The Bushnell Box Office, by calling (860) 987-5900 or online at bushnell.org

Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The touring production of Come From Away currently stars Marika Aubrey, Kevin Carolan, Harter Clingman, Christine Toy Johnson, Julie Johnson, James Earl Jones II, James Kall, Julia Knitel, Ali Momen, Kristen Peace, Danielle K. Thomas, Jeremy Woodard, Jordan Barbour, Clint Butler, Kate Etienne, Amir Haidar, Phyre Hawkins and Cailin Stadnyk.

Come From Away features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

Come From Away features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath and casting by Telsey + Company.

COME FROM AWAY is produced by Junkyard Dog Productions (Randy Adams, Marleen and Kenny Alhadeff and Sue Frost), Jerry Frankel, Latitude Link, Smith & Brant Theatricals, Steve & Paula Reynolds, David Mirvish, Michael Rubinoff, Alhadeff Productions, Michael Alden & Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Sam Levy, Rodney Rigby, Spencer Ross, Richard Winkler, Yonge Street Theatricals, Sheridan College, Michael & Ellise Coit, Ronald Frankel, Sheri & Les Biller, Richard & Sherry Belkin, Marlene & Gary Cohen, Allan Detsky & Rena Mendelson, Lauren Doll, Barbara H. Freitag, Wendy Gillespie, Laura Little Theatricals, Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg, Radio Mouse Entertainment, The Shubert Organization, Cynthia Stroum, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Gwen Arment/Molly Morris & Terry McNicholas, Maureen & Joel Benoliel/Marjorie & Ron Danz, Pamela Cooper/Corey Brunish, Demos Bizar/Square 1 Theatrics, Joshua Goodman/Lauren Stevens, Adam Blanshay Productions/Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Bill & Linda Potter/Rosemary & Kenneth Willman, and La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre.




The Ballard Institute Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY By Tanglewood Marionettes, December 3 Photo
The Ballard Institute Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY By Tanglewood Marionettes, December 3
As part of its 2022 Fall Puppet Shows, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry presents Sleeping Beauty by Massachusetts-based Tanglewood Marionettes on Dec. 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.
Ring In 2023 With An Endless Midnight At Mohegan Sun Photo
Ring In 2023 With An Endless Midnight At Mohegan Sun
Take your New Year 2023 celebration to the next level during Mohegan Sun's exciting Endless Midnight celebration where four-days of action-packed parties, giveaways, and entertainment take center-stage.
Square One Theatre Discusses its Production of AR Gurneys THE DINING ROOM Photo
Square One Theatre Discusses its Production of AR Gurney's THE DINING ROOM
The Friends of Square One Theatre, in conjunction with the Stratford Library, will continue the 17th season of its popular three-part series, “Play It Again, Square One”, on Tuesday, November 28 beginning at noon. 
Palace Theater Announces Upcoming I Wrote That! Author Talk Series: Jack OBrien, and Melis Photo
Palace Theater Announces Upcoming 'I Wrote That!' Author Talk Series: Jack O'Brien, and Melissa Shapiro
The Palace Theater will present the next two events in the “I Wrote That!” Author Talk Series.

