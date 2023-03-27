Broadway's Eden Espinosa Comes To Legacy Theatre, April 2

Broadway's Eden Espinosa comes to the Legacy Theatre in Branford, CT on Sunday, April 2 at 2pm.

Eden is most recognized for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, in Los Angeles, and in San Francisco, as well as for her performance as Maureen in the closing company of Rent on Broadway.

Eden was Daniela in Kennedy Center's In The Heights, and also portrayed Anita in West Side Story for the BBC PROMS at the Royal Albert Hall. Most recently she originated the role of Tamara De Lempicka in the world premiere of Lempicka at Williamstown Theatre Festival, directed by Rachel Chavkin.

There are livestream and in-person ticket options for this event. See Broadway's best up close and in person, or from the comfort of your home! In-person tickets start as low as $25 to witness the magic of Broadway, with livestream tickets at only $20. Tickets for Legacy's 2023 Sunday Broadway Concert Series are on sale now through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org.

The Flex Pass option allows you to see all four concerts remaining in the series for the price of three (Eden Espinosa, Jenn Colella, Orfeh & Hugh Panaro). The 2023 Sunday Broadway Concert Series is generously sponsored by Jana and Tom Shea, with media sponsorship by WMNR Fine Arts Radio and WSHU Public Radio.

The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT. In keeping with Connecticut Safety Guidelines, masks continue to be recommended, though not required. Legacy Theatre has a state-of-the-art air filtration system, and the theatre is cleaned and sanitized daily.